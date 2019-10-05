'The Expanse' Explores the Other Side of The Ring in New Season 4 Trailer (VIDEO)

After previously releasing a first look at Season 4 during San Diego Comic-Con, The Expanse revealed a powerful new trailer for the upcoming season at New York Comic-Con.

Narrated by John F. Kennedy’s “We choose to go to the moon,” speech, the new footage shows the Roci crew exploring the new world Ilus on the other side of The Ring. All, of course, is not well on this voyage of discovery: It appears they’ll be met with considerable resistance from new character Aldolpus Murtry (Burn Gorman), who is the chief of security for Royal Charter Energy on the Edward Israel.

Other highlights include: Cara Gee’s Drummer being alive and well after her near-death experience in the Season 3 finale, Bobbie Draper (Frankie Adams) kicking a** as usual, Holden (Steven Strait) and Naomi (Dominique Tipper) sharing a tender moment and Holden and Dr. Elvi Okoye (Lyndi Greenwood) getting caught in a deadly—but visually stunning—explosion.



Amazon’s synopsis for The Expanse’s fourth season is as follows: “Season 4 of The Expanse, its first as a global Amazon Original, begins a new chapter for the series with the crew of the Rocinante on a mission from the U.N. to explore new worlds beyond the Ring Gate. Humanity has been given access to thousands of Earth-like planets which has created a land rush and furthered tensions between the opposing nations of Earth, Mars, and the Belt.

“Ilus is the first of these planets, one rich with natural resources but also marked by the ruins of a long dead alien civilization. While Earthers, Martians, and Belters maneuver to colonize Ilus and its natural resources, these early explorers don’t understand this new world and are unaware of the larger dangers that await them.”