TV News Roundup: Jimmy Smits & Kim Cattrall Return to TV, 'Life in Pieces' Sets Season 4 Premiere and More

All Your Must-Know Monday TV News:

Jimmy Smits Goes Back to His Roots

The actor who appeared in NBC's The West Wing and L.A. Law will return to the network to headline their upcoming drama pilot Bluff City Law. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series is described as a legal drama situated in a Memphis law firm that handles the most controversial civil rights cases. The firm is led by Smits' character Elijah Strait and his daughter Sydney (played by Caitlin McGee).

Kim Cattrall Is Getting Filthy with Fox

The former Sex and the City star is setting her sights on Fox's Filthy Rich, a "soapy drama" pilot from The Help's writer Tate Taylor. According to Deadline, the series is set in New Zealand and is described as a Southern Gothic dramedy. Cattrall will play Margaret Monroe, a lifestyle personality on a conservative TV network. The show will revolve around the fallout following the revelation that a newly dead Christian TV CEO had illegitimate children that he included in his will.

Life in Pieces Sets Return Date

It's been a minute since fans last saw the Short family on CBS, but the network is fixing that today, as it's been revealed that Life in Pieces will return in April. The family comedy will premiere its fourth season beginning Thursday, April 18, with two new episodes airing at 8:30/7:30c. Fans will be treated to the first half-hour episode and will be able to tune in for more fun at 9:30/8:30c for another installment following an episode of Mom. The following week, on Thursday, April 25, the show will air in its regularly scheduled time of 9:30/8:30c.

The Expanse Expands Its Recurring Cast

The Expanse is growing with three new recurring cast members, as Rosa Gilmore (The Handmaid's Tale), Keon Alexander (Tyrant) and Jess Salgueiro (Mouthpiece) join the series in its move to Amazon. According to Deadline, Gilmore will play a character named Lucia Mazur, a Belter refugee and medic. Alexander will play a charming faction leader, while Salgueiro plays a corporate security officer.

Colbie Smulders Heads to Stumptown

The How I Met Your Mother star is heading to ABC in a new pilot titled Stumptown, The Hollywood Reporter reveals. Smulders will play a "whip-smart" and "hard-luck" private investigator in Portland, Oregon. The actress most recently appeared in the short-lived Netflix comedy Friends From College.