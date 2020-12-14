9 Things You Need to Remember for 'The Expanse' Season 5

Oye, Beltalowda!

The best time of the year, no matter if you're Martian, Belter or Earther, is here: The first three episodes of Season 5 of The Expanse drops on December 16. It's been some time, though, since we've seen our beloved Roci crew and their friends, and you might need a quick recap of Season 4.

Not to worry. We've compiled the 9 major developments to know so that you're well prepared for your next binge.

1. Drummer’s Gone Rogue

Having lost her faith in politics, Drummer (Cara Gee) turned down Ashford’s (David Strathairn) offer to serve as executive officer on his mission and struck out on her own. Will this involve her taking Michio Pa’s storyline from the books?

See Also Watch the Epic New Trailer for 'The Expanse' Season 5 (VIDEO) Amos is going home, Naomi's going to find her son and, as usual, Martians, Belters and Inners are at each other's throats.

2. Bobbi Works for Avasarala

Last season, Bobbi (Frankie Adams) discovered a conspiracy within the Martian ranks: Someone was selling their heavy weaponry to the Belt, and it’s pretty obvious they won’t be using it to make peace. She now works for Avasarala, and is trying to find out who’s making those deals and what the weapons are going to be used for.

3. Avasarala Lost the Election

She’s no longer Secretary-General of the UN, after losing to her longtime political rival Nancy Gao (Lily Gao) The election — and the underhanded tactics she used to try to win it — also cost her her relationship with her husband, Arjun (Michael Benyaer), who, at the end of Season 4, remained on Earth while Chrisjen (Shohreh Agdashloo) took a new political job.

4. Naomi Is Trying to Find her Son

Naomi (Dominique Tipper) feels incredible guilt about not trying harder to break her son free from the Free Navy and his father’s toxic influence, and she wants to try find him in an attempt to patch things up. That might be tricky, given who his dad is…

5. Filip's Father Is Marco Inaros

Yep, Filip’s father is Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander), the big bad of the season. Inaros is the charismatic Belter leader of the "Free Navy," who believes Belters are superior to Earthers and Martians, and deserve sole access to the ring gates and the resources on the other side. Obviously, he's not opposed to using extreme violence to get the other factions’ attention.

6. Amos & Clarissa Mao Are Friends

He calls her “Peaches!” Julie Mao’s (Florence Faivre) morally gray sister formed a bond with Amos (Wes Chatham), and they talked in early Season 4 before Amos went through the ring. It's a safe bet that they'll be reunited this season, if Season 5 sticks to the books.

7. Inaros Is About to Cause an Explosive Conflict

What makes Marco Inaros so evil? For one, he's sending several gigantic asteroids right toward Earth and Mars, and no one knows they’re coming.

8. There Are Some Characters You Won’t Be Seeing

Don’t spend time waiting for Murtry (Burn Gorman) or Klaes Ashford to resurface. Murtry was taken prisoner by Holden and crew, but as he doesn’t reappear in the next book in the series it's likely he won’t show up again. Ashford’s story ended after he was successful in tracking down Inaros, but not at killing him; Inaros sent him out an airlock, but Ashford was able to send a recording of Inaros to someone — we don’t know who — before he dies.

10. A Major Mystery Remains Unsolved

One of the biggest mysteries of last season was what killed the civilization that constructed the protomolecule. In the finale, through Holden's eyes, we learn just how bad it was and, that by using the protomolecule or the ring gates, civilization might be drawing whatever killed the builders to them.

The Expanse Season 5 premiere, December 16, Amazon Prime Video