7 Times Avasarala’s Insults Were the Best Part of ‘The Expanse’ (PHOTOS)

Emily Hannemann
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
Screen Shot 2019-11-13 at 5.47.07 PM
Syfy
Screen Shot 2019-11-13 at 5.26.14 PM
Amazon

”I f**cking hate space.”

To be fair, after all she’d been through on Mao’s ship and in the Razorback up until this point, anyone would grow to hate space.

Screen Shot 2019-11-13 at 5.43.43 PM
Amazon

”Just get to the f**cking point!”

Avasarala has no time for Mao’s painful attempt at small talk.

Screen Shot 2019-11-13 at 5.27.42 PM
Amazon

”How could you be so f**cking stupid as to give it to the OPA?”

Obviously, this UN diplomat wouldn’t approve of Holden and crew giving a protomolecule sample to the belt. Even better is her response when Naomi steps up and says she was responsible: “I’d say ‘cry me a river’ if I thought you’d appreciate what one was.” Ouch!

Screen Shot 2019-11-13 at 5.47.07 PM
Amazon

”I like getting s**t done.”

If that ain’t the truth! But this explanation as to why she never ran for office (she likes getting s**t done and keeping her head attached to her body) makes a ton of sense.

Screen Shot 2019-11-13 at 5.34.54 PM
Amazon

”When you mysteriously vanish, no one will ever find your body.”

No swearing here (though she did swear in one of the sentences immediately preceding this one), but it’s worth inclusion for its pure, unfettered savagery. Avasarala doesn’t like being teased about her squeamishness when it comes to space travel, and she let Cotyar know it by saying the above.

Screen Shot 2019-11-13 at 5.37.13 PM
Amazon

”This is going to be very tedious if you remain this dim.”

Again, no swearing, but absolutely hilarious. Much like Avasarala’s allergy to pointless small talk, she takes no enjoyment in this Martian soldier’s continued repetition of everything she says and his confusion about what’s going on.

Screen Shot 2019-11-13 at 5.33.03 PM
Amazon

”Wherever I god*amn like!”

Avasarala can, and will, talk with whomever she wants about whatever she wants. This includes Bobbie Draper, much to the MCRN’s chagrin; they wanted to know “where she’s going” with her inquiries, and they were treated to the headline of this slide as a result.

1 of

The Expanse’s Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo) is a triple threat: She’s got killer political savvy, killer fashion sense and killer insults. And she could probably use any or all of them to kill you.

This diplomat’s mouth should be a registered weapon, given how many people’s prides it has grievously wounded. But for the show’s fans, Avasarala’s quick thinking and utter savagery in spoken word are a treat. Sometimes, her vicious put-downs provide just the laughs this oft-heavy and dark program needs.

'The Expanse' Explores the Other Side of The Ring in New Season 4 Trailer (VIDEO)
Related

'The Expanse' Explores the Other Side of The Ring in New Season 4 Trailer (VIDEO)

Here are nine times we appreciated Avasarala’s cutting wit… and her potty mouth.

The Expanse, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, December 13, Amazon Prime Video

The Expanse

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ray LaLonde on Jeopardy!
1
‘Jeopardy!’: 6 Things to Know About Super-Champ Ray LaLonde
Julia Roberts in 'Finding Your Roots' Season 9
2
Julia Roberts Reacts to Her Family’s Connection to Slavery on ‘Finding Your Roots’
Jeremy Renner speaks onstage during the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards
3
Jeremy Renner Remains in Critical Condition After Surgery
Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills
4
NFL Star Damar Hamlin Suffers Cardiac Arrest on Field During ‘Monday Night Football’
Al Roker receives surprise on Today show
5
Here’s When Al Roker Will Return to ‘Today’ Following Health Issues