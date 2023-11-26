All the Shows We Already Know Are Ending in 2024

We’re nearing the end of 2023, and with the writers and actors’ strikes over, our favorite shows are gearing up to return in the coming months. However, we also already know several for which these seasons will be the last.

CBS is going to be saying goodbye to a few of its long-running series, including Friday night staple Blue Bloods. CBS-turned-Paramount+ military drama SEAL Team is bowing out with its seventh season. La Brea is confirmed to be ending with its upcoming third season on NBC. And The CW is officially bidding adieu to superhero shows with the end of Superman & Lois.

Scroll down as we keep track of those and other shows we already know will be ending in 2024.