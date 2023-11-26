All the Shows We Already Know Are Ending in 2024

'S.W.A.T.,' 'Blue Bloods,' and 'Superman & Lois'
We’re nearing the end of 2023, and with the writers and actors’ strikes over, our favorite shows are gearing up to return in the coming months. However, we also already know several for which these seasons will be the last.

CBS is going to be saying goodbye to a few of its long-running series, including Friday night staple Blue Bloods. CBS-turned-Paramount+ military drama SEAL Team is bowing out with its seventh season. La Brea is confirmed to be ending with its upcoming third season on NBC. And The CW is officially bidding adieu to superhero shows with the end of Superman & Lois.

Scroll down as we keep track of those and other shows we already know will be ending in 2024.

Tom Selleck — 'Blue Bloods'
CBS

Blue Bloods (CBS)

The drama is ending with its 14th season, airing in two parts (winter and fall 2024). “For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family,” Tom Selleck said in a statement. “Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes. Thank you to CBS Studios and CBS Network for their steadfast support and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night.”

Eoin Macken, Natalie Zea, Zyra Gorecki, and Josh Martin in 'La Brea' - Season 2
Sarah Enticknap/NBC

La Brea (NBC)

With the release of its winter 2024 schedule on November 20, NBC confirmed this drama is ending with its upcoming third season, which will consist of six episodes, premiering on January 9.

Shemar Moore in 'S.W.A.T.' - 'Legacy'
CBS

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

After initially being canceled, the drama was picked up for a seventh and final season in May. “We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T. and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year. S.W.A.T. has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following,” Amy Reisenbach, President, CBS Entertainment, and Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios said in a joint statement. “We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show’s storylines and characters, which audiences deserve. Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of S.W.A.T. We look forward to its return next season.”

David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes in 'SEAL Team' - 'Strange Bedfellows'
Monty Brinton/Paramount+

SEAL Team (Paramount+)

The military drama will end with its upcoming seventh season, the streaming service announced in November. “For six seasons I have been fortunate and blessed to be a part of an outstanding cast and crew,” star and executive producer David Boreanaz said in a statement. “Every day spent was a note of thanks to our men and women in the military and Special OPS. I thank our fans, and I’m proud we were able to make this show to shine light in the darkness toward so many suffering today. I look forward to season seven and the opportunity to end this series with love and gratitude.”

Elizabeth Tulloch and Tyler Hoechlin — 'Superman & Lois'
The CW

Superman & Lois (The CW)

The superhero drama will end with its upcoming 10-episode fourth season, it was announced in November. “While we’re sad to say goodbye to Superman & Lois at the end of Season Four, we’re grateful for the time we’ve had with our amazing cast, crew, vfx teams, editors, musical geniuses, and writers. Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family. And that’s what was created—on and off screen,” executive producers and co-showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher said in a statement. “We’d like to thank our partners at Berlanti Productions, DC, WB and The CW for their endless support and enthusiasm during this journey…and give a very special thank you to all the fans for tuning in. We’re thrilled about what we have in store in our final season, and can’t wait for everyone to watch as Superman, Lois and all our heroes face off against the biggest threat in the show’s history—Lex Luthor.”

David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves in 'The Umbrella Academy'
Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

The drama was renewed for its fourth and final season in August 2022. “I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago,” writer, showrunner, director, and executive producer Steve Blackman said at the time. “But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

Cole Hauser and Kevin Costner — 'Yellowstone'
Paramount Network

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

The western drama is set to end with the second half of its current fifth season, Paramount Network announced in May. They will premiere in November 2024.

Iain Armitage — 'Young Sheldon'
Bill Inoshita / 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Young Sheldon (CBS)

The comedy, a prequel to The Big Bang Theory, will end with its upcoming seventh season, set to premiere on February 15. The finale will air on May 16. “Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper, and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience,” executive producers Steve Holland, Steven Molaro and Chuck Lorre said in a statement when the news was announced in November. “We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire Young Sheldon family, we’re excited to share this final season with you.”

