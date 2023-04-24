‘Big Mouth’ Renewed for 8th and Final Season at Netflix

Big Mouth Season 5
Netflix
Big Mouth (Credit: Netflix)

Netflix announced Big Mouth has been greenlit for its eighth and final season, making it the longest-running series for the streamer in history outside Kids & Family programming.

It has been confirmed that Season 7 will premiere in the fall of 2023 followed by Season 8 in 2024.

Nick Kroll, series star and executive producer, says: “If you would have told adolescent Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg that middle school would take 8 years to finish, they would have been like ‘yeah, that sounds about right. This seems like it will never end.’”

Inspired by Kroll and Goldberg’s childhood, Big Mouth is a critically-acclaimed and Emmy-winning adult animated comedy about the glorious nightmare that is puberty.

Big Mouth‘s spinoff Human Resources will also be ending after its upcoming Season 2 later this month. However, the characters and stories from Human Resources will flow into the final seasons of Big Mouth.

Netflix recently renewed its overall content deal with Brutus Pink, the acclaimed animation production company from Kroll, Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, the creative team behind Big Mouth and Human Resources. As part of the deal announced in July, Brutus Pink will continue to write and produce new animated projects for Netflix members worldwide.

The streamer released some interesting numbers about the two series, including that over a billion hours have been spent by audiences watching the two raunchy animations.

There are 29 countries in which Big Mouth or Human Resources reached the Netflix Top 10, and that there are over 689 jokes about masturbation and counting.

Big Mouth, Season 7 & 8 Premiere, 2023-2024, Netflix

Human Resources, Season 2, 2023, Netflix

