‘Yellowstone’ Sets Premiere Date for Final Season & Confirms Two New Spinoffs

Paramount Network has officially announced that Yellowstone will air its much-anticipated final installment in November 2024, with two brand new spinoff series in the works.

The second half of Season 5 was originally slated to air later this year, but the WGA and SAG strikes halted production and meant a change in the scheduling. It was confirmed earlier this year that Yellowstone would be ending after the fifth season amid ongoing disputes between the lead star, Kevin Costner, and the show’s co-creator, Taylor Sheridan.

“Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we’re just getting started,” Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement.

McCarthy added that there are two planned spinoffs in the works, 1944 and 2024, which “will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon.”

This comes following the success of the previous Yellowstone spinoff series, 1883 and 1923.

“The global success of Yellowstone continues to thrill and excite us at 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch,” said David Glasser, CEO, 101 Studios. “This has been such an exhilarating ride with our partners at MTV Entertainment Studios and we can’t wait to bring 1944 and 2024 to audiences everywhere.”

Yellowstone premiered on June 20, 2018, and revolves around the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

The neo-western drama was co-created by Sheridan and John Linson, who also serve as executive producers alongside Costner, Glasser, Art Linson, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, and Christina Voros.

CBS has recently been airing reruns of Yellowstone while the SAG strikes continue.

