‘Station 19’ Ending With Season 7 on ABC

The first responders of Station 19 are answering their last calls. The Grey’s Anatomy spinoff will end with its forthcoming seventh season.

The news, first reported by Deadline, comes after Station 19 averaged 5.2 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating in the 18-to-49 demographic in Season 6, per TVLine.

Those numbers are down 15 and 22 percent from Season 5, respectively, but are still good enough to make the firefighter drama tied with The Rookie as ABC’s No. 2 drama series in the demo.

In a statement, Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich didn’t explain why Station 19 is coming to a close, but he did highlight the contributions of executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers and new showrunners Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige.

“For seven seasons, Station 19 has been a highlight of the ABC lineup, thanks to Shonda and Betsy’s incredible vision, beloved characters and compelling storytelling,” Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, said in a statement. “With Zoanne and Peter at the helm of the upcoming farewell season, we have so much to look forward to, most notably the celebration of the show’s milestone 100th episode.”

The Station 19 cast includes Jaina Lee Ortiz (Andy Herrera), Jason George (Ben Warren), Grey Damon (Jack Gibson), Barrett Doss (Victoria Hughes), Jay Hayden (Travis Montgomery), Danielle Savre (Maya Bishop), Boris Kodjoe (Robert Sullivan), Stefania Spampinato (Carina DeLuca), Carlos Miranda (Theo Ruiz), Josh Randall (Sean Beckett), Merle Dandridge (Natasha Ross), and Pat Healy (Michael Dixon).

ABC Studios produces Station 19, which was created by Stacy McKee and also counts Alexandre Schmitt as an executive producer. Krista Vernoff served as showrunner for the last four seasons.

If it’s any consolation for Station 19 plans, Deadline reports the decision gives producers time to wrap up the show’s storyline.

Station 19, Season 7 Premiere, Thursday, March 14, 10/9c