‘SEAL Team’ Ending With Season 7 on Paramount+ in 2024

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our SEAL Team Newsletter:

Bravo’s days are numbered … onscreen, at least. Let’s hope the team’s end isn’t a tragic one. (We’re still not over Clay’s death.)

Paramount+ has announced that SEAL Team will end with the upcoming seventh season, set to air in 2024 on the streaming service. Production will begin on the final season in early December.

The military drama follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan, and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them. David Boreanaz stars as team leader Jason Hayes, alongside Neil Brown Jr. (Ray Perry), AJ Buckley (Sonny Quinn), Toni Trucks (Lisa Davis), and Raffi Barsoumian (Omar). Season 6 ended with Jason speaking publicly about his TBI while accepting the Navy Cross, then facing command alongside Bravo and other SEALs who listed their own struggles.

“For six seasons I have been fortunate and blessed to be a part of an outstanding cast and crew,” Boreanaz, who also serves as an executive producer, said in a statement. “Every day spent was a note of thanks to our men and women in the military and Special OPS. I thank our fans, and I’m proud we were able to make this show to shine light in the darkness toward so many suffering today. I look forward to season seven and the opportunity to end this series with love and gratitude.”

Added executive producers Spencer Hudnut and Christopher Chulack, “It has been a privilege to tell stories over seven seasons that honor the bravery and heroism of all who serve our country. We are deeply grateful to our amazing group of actors, writers, directors, and talented crew, especially the hundreds of veterans who have worked on this show. We’d like to thank CBS Studios, Paramount+, and CBS for their partnership and support over the years, and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who joined Bravo Team week after week and season after season. While we wish we could continue to shine a spotlight on areas where we can do better for our service members even after season seven comes to an end, it is our hope that the collective SEAL Team community will stay in the fight when it comes to protecting our protectors.”

SEAL Team premiered in 2017 on CBS and aired its first four seasons on the network. Then, after four episodes of Season 5, it moved over to Paramount+, where all six seasons are now available. (Season 5 is currently airing on Thursdays on CBS.) The streaming service will be taking SEAL Team on the road to honor and support the armed forces and partner with programs that benefit the nation’s veterans to celebrate its run.

“From its four seasons on the CBS Network to its three-season run here at Paramount+, SEAL Team has built an incredible legacy that celebrates and honors the brave men and women who serve in the armed forces,” said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Content & Business Operations, Paramount Streaming. “Our thanks to David Boreanaz and the entire cast and crew for bringing this phenomenal and thought-provoking series to life. We look forward to celebrating their work and giving Team Bravo fans a fantastic final season.”

Noted David Stapf, President, CBS Studios, “When we first heard the pitch for SEAL Team almost seven years ago, I was struck by the producers’ genuine passion to tell authentic stories that honored and celebrated the sacrifice of veterans and all those who serve our country. Since that first meeting, they have not wavered in that mission. The characters, storylines, and cast performances have continued to be both nuanced and powerful. Thank you to David, Spencer, Chris, Mark, and the entire cast and crew for their partnership, creative vision, and dedication. We are looking forward to an exciting and satisfying seventh and final season.”

CBS Studios produces SEAL Team. Joining Hudnut, Chulack, and Boreanaz as executive producers are Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Mark Owen.

SEAL Team, Seventh and Final Season, 2024, Paramount+