‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Ending With Season 12 — Read Larry David’s Farewell

The end has come for Larry David‘s Curb Your Enthusiasm as the HBO comedy sets its twelfth and final season premiere at the premium cabler for Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 10/9c.

The season will feature 10 all-new episodes set to air weekly on HBO with installments streaming at the same time on Max. The finale will air on Sunday, April 7.

“As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character,” Larry David said in a statement. “And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

Season 12 of the series will see David return as an “over-the-top version of himself” as he deals with day-to-day life alongside his onscreen friends and family. Of course, expect plenty of laughs from the writer, producer, and comedian’s fictionalized life, which never seems to come easy.

What has made Curb so unique during its run is that while serving audiences a narrative, the performers are merely given scene outlines and improvise as they film, delivering some truly top-notch comedy. Joining Larry David for the final season are costars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis, Ted Danson, Vince Vaughn, and Tracey Ullman.

During its run, Curb has amassed 51 Emmy nominations with two wins, alongside five Golden Globe nominations and one win, with several other nods across various guilds.

HBO and Max’s chairman Casey Bloys said, “It’s hard to say farewell to such a ground-breaking, brilliantly funny and iconic series like Curb Your Enthusiasm, which has left its mark across television and the comedy genre. Working alongside Larry David and Jeff Schaffer as well as all of the comedic masterminds that comprise our producers, cast, and crew has been a joy that I will always treasure.”

TV Insider asked Bloys during a 2024 slate presentation in New York this fall about Curb‘s potential final season. At the time he’d said, “We leave it up to Larry, and I think he’s thinking about what he wants to do… He knows it’s kind of been an open invitation. So I think he’s gonna decide whether he wants to continue doing more or make this the final season… I would guess before it airs, [Larry will] decide what he wants to do.” Ultimately, David decided to call it a day on the fan-favorite series.

Along with creating and starring in the series, David executive produces it alongside Garlin and Schaffer, who work with co-executive producers Laura Streicher and Jennifer Core.

Don't miss the final season, mark your calendars for Curb's Season 12 return, and stay tuned for more updates ahead of its February premiere.

