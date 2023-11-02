‘Superman & Lois’ Ending With Season 4 at The CW

The fourth season of The CW‘s Superman & Lois, which is set to air sometime in 2024, will be its last.

“Over the last three seasons, Superman & Lois redefined both the superhero genre and family drama as Tyler, Elizabeth, and the entire cast effortlessly portrayed these classic characters with new layers of depth and complexity that had never before been explored in the Superman universe,” CW president Brad Schwartz said in a statement. “We are grateful for the years of hard work and graceful storytelling from the show’s writers, producers, actors, and crew, as well as our terrific partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. As Superman embarks on his final flight, the team is leaving us with an absolutely epic 10-episode must-watch-every-minute farewell to one of the most legendary CW families ever.”

In June, Season 3 came to an end, featuring a showdown between Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and the all-powerful DC villain Doomsday, who has seemingly gained immortality thanks to an intervention by Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz).

“While we’re sad to say goodbye to Superman & Lois at the end of Season 4, we’re grateful for the time we’ve had with our amazing cast, crew, vfx teams, editors, musical geniuses, and writers,” executive producers and co-showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher added. “Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family. And that’s what was created — on and off screen. We’d like to thank our partners at Berlanti Productions, DC, WB and The CW for their endless support and enthusiasm during this journey…and give a very special thank you to all the fans for tuning in. We’re thrilled about what we have in store in our final season, and can’t wait for everyone to watch as Superman, Lois and all our heroes face off against the biggest threat in the show’s history — Lex Luthor.”.

For the upcoming Season 4, both Hoechlin and Cudlitz are set to return as core cast members, joined by Bitsie Tulloch in the role of Lois, Alex Garfin as Jordan, and Michael Bishop as Jonathan.

Following the departure of Superman & Lois, the CW will retain only three programs that were part of its lineup prior to Nexstar’s acquisition: All American, All American: Homecoming, and Walker. Although the series’ conclusion was anticipated, it was signaled by DC Studios executives James Gunn and Peter Safran back in January when they suggested that the show would likely continue for “one or two more seasons.”

Superman & Lois, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, The CW