Get The Ineffable Plan For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Good Omens Newsletter:

The unholy duo are returning one more time to face another Armageddon — and hopefully deliver some joy after that heartbreaking cliffhanger.

Prime Video has announced that Good Omens has officially been renewed for an ineffable third and final season. The first season was based on Sir Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman‘s internationally best-selling novel, and the second began expanding on the story of the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant).

The upcoming season “will bring to life a serendipitous conversation from almost 35 years ago, between Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett, where they mapped out ‘what happens next’ to the wonderful characters in the world of their internationally best-selling novel,” according to Prime Video. Filming on the final season of the comedic fantasy drama will begin soon in Scotland. An episode count has yet to be announced; the first two seasons each consisted of six.

“I’m so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006. Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end. Season One was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World. Season Two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped,” Gaiman, who continues serving as executive producer, writer, and showrunner, said in a statement. “Now in Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking.”

Added executive producer Rob Wilkins (of Narrativia, representing Terry Pratchett’s estate), “We’re delighted to see Crowley and Aziraphale returning after breaking our hearts in Season Two. Seeing award-winning duo David [Tennant] and Michael [Sheen] reunited will be such a joy. We only wish Terry was here to enjoy the ride with us.”

Good Omens Season 2 ended with Aziraphale taking the promotion offered to him by the Metatron (Derek Jacobi) and wanting Crowley to join him in Heaven as an angel again, just as the demon admitted he wanted to be “an us.” Crowley kissed him, Aziraphale forgave him, and the angel was heading up to Heaven while the demon was driving away from the bookshop at the end of the finale. What that means for them next is just one of several burning questions we have for the final episodes.

“Good Omens has checked every box for a clever, witty, and funny comedy that not only made it a success on Prime Video, but also made ‘goodness’ watchable and fun thanks to Neil and Terry’s immense creativity,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “The final season is sure to be packed with the same dynamic energy that our global customers have come to enjoy.”

Josh Cole, head of comedy, BBC Studios Comedy Productions, and executive producer, said, “It is a rare joy to return to this uniquely wonderful show. The world Neil Gaiman and Sir Terry Pratchett created has thrilled millions around the world and we’re delighted to be bringing those fans a gripping conclusion to a story that begun 35 years—and several millennia—ago.”

Good Omens Season 3 is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, BBC Studios Productions, the Blank Corporation, and Narrativia. With this announcement, Amazon MGM Studios continues its relationship with Gaiman, who has a first-look deal with the studio, which also includes the upcoming series Anansi Boys.

Good Omens, Third and Final Season, TBA, Prime Video