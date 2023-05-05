‘Yellowstone’ Ending With Season 5, New Sequel Series Will Debut in December

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our Yellowstone Newsletter:

It’s official, after months of speculation and disputes over Kevin Costner‘s contract status, Yellowstone is to end with the upcoming fifth season. But that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of the Dutton Dynasty.

The final episodes of the hit neo-Western drama will launch on the Paramount Network this November, bringing a close to the popular series created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. In addition, a currently untitled spinoff series has been ordered and will debut on Paramount Network and Paramount+ in December.

The sequel series has been given a straight-to-series order and will still have “Yellowstone” in its name. Unlike Yellowstone, which streams on Peacock due to a previously agreed upon 2020 streaming rights deal, the new series will stream on Paramount+ because it’s a new entity, much like fellow spinoffs 1883 and 1923.

The announcement comes after months of debate regarding Costner’s involvement with the show. The Oscar-winning actor is currently focused on the two-part Western feature film Horizon, which will seriously hamper his availability for Yellowstone. While casting hasn’t been confirmed yet for the new series, Costner will not be part of it.

“Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life,” said Chris McCarthy, president & CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios.

It was previously reported that True Detective star Matthew McConaughey has been in talks to star in the sequel. However, it isn’t yet known what role the Oscar winner will play or how he relates to the Duttons.

“The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world,” added David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, who produces the series alongside MTV Entertainment Studios.