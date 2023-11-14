‘Young Sheldon’ to End With Season 7

CBS has officially announced that the seventh season of Young Sheldon will be its last.

The Big Bang Theory prequel is set to return on February 15 and conclude with an hourlong series finale on May 16. Chuck Lorre, the series creator, is developing a second offshoot for Max, the details of which are currently undisclosed.

“As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, per THR. “It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start. We extend a sincere thank you to executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and Steve Holland and the entire writing and producing teams for six wonderful seasons. We look forward to seeing their final season unfold and giving it a proper send off with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy.”

Despite the conclusion of Young Sheldon, Lorre, and the original cast express openness to continue in new incarnations. The show, starring Iain Armitage as the young Sheldon Cooper, has been a hit since its debut and is CBS’ top comedy for the 2022-23 broadcast season.

“Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper, and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience,” said Holland, Molaro and Lorre in a joint statement Tuesday. “We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire Young Sheldon family, we’re excited to share this final season with you.”

In the midst of the strikes-affected 2023-24 broadcast season, Young Sheldon joins other CBS shows like SWAT, The CW’s Superman & Lois, and NBC’s Magnum P.I. in concluding their narratives. Meanwhile, Chuck Lorre retains the fifth season of CBS’ Bob Hearts Abishola.

Young Sheldon, Season 7 Premiere, February 15, 2024, CBS