‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ Ending With Season 5 — Find Out Series Finale Date

Another CBS show is ending in 2024.

The network has announced that Bob Hearts Abishola will be coming to an end with its upcoming fifth season, set to premiere on Monday, February 12 at 8:30/7:30c. The series finale of the comedy starring Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku has been set for Monday, May 13.

“Bob ♥ Abishola is about an unlikely love story, but also the premise that immigrants make America great,” said executive producers Gina Yashere, Matt Ross, and Chuck Lorre, in a statement. “We’ve loved bringing these stories to life and are excited for fans to see the final chapter of these two families, and the incredible work of this talented cast and crew.”

Added Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, “We are so proud to call Bob ♥ Abishola a CBS comedy as it helped establish a new generation of programming at the Network. This series expertly showcased a family love story and workplace comedy about the immigrant experience with heartfelt humor and emotion while also authentically portraying Nigerian culture. It’s a testament to the incomparable Chuck Lorre, the amazing creative team led by Al Higgins, Gina Yashere and Matt Ross, and the talents of Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku and the entire cast for making this show and its characters come to life and resonate with viewers. We plan to celebrate it this spring and give fans the most amazing episodes to remember it by.”

The comedy, which premiered in 2019 as the #1 new comedy of that television season, is a love story about Bob (Gardell), a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly fell for his cardiac nurse, Abishola (Olowofoyeku), a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack, and set his sights on winning her over. Undaunted by Abishola’s lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob was determined to win her heart, and eventually married her, in a comedic examination of immigrant life in America.

Since Bob Hearts Abishola‘s second season, CBS notes, no comedy on NBC, ABC, or Fox has delivered more viewers. It and The Neighborhood were the top two comedies during the 2022-23 season among African American viewers.

The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

This news comes after CBS reduced the regular cast except for Gardell and Olowofoyeku to recurring roles for this season in April. The network has also already announced that Blue Bloods, S.W.A.T., and Young Sheldon will be ending with their upcoming seasons. Blue Bloods‘ final season is being split into two parts, one airing this winter and the other in fall 2024. Young Sheldon‘s hour-long series finale is set for May 16.

Bob Hearts Abishola, Fifth and Final Season Premiere, Monday, February 12, 8:30/7:30c, CBS