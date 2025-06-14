Bill Maher offered bold relationship advice to Elon Musk after the billionaire’s public feud with Donald Trump.

On the June 13 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the late-night host, 69, addressed the falling-out between the Tesla CEO, 53, and POTUS, 79. Maher specifically discussed Musk attempting to backtrack on some of the harsh things he wrote about Trump on X.

“I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far,” the father of 14 tweeted on June 11.

During his “New Rules” segment, Maher begged Musk not to return to Trump like someone would after breaking up with a toxic ex.

“I get it. You were hurt in your previous relationship with the left, so you threw yourself into a bad rebound,” he joked. “I see you’re thinking of crawling back.”

That’s when Maher offered his unsolicited counsel to Musk. “Don’t do it,” he bluntly stated. “Don’t do it. It’s a terrible idea. He’s not good for you.“

“I just want you to look at everything you developed before Trump—the electric cars, the reusable rockets, the brain chips,” the HBO host also quipped. “And then look what you developed after Trump—a drug habit.”

He concluded, “And we need our boy genius to be more stable. Come on. You’re older now, pretty soon, you might even start having kids.”

In the June 6 Real Time episode, Maher made a bold declaration about the SpaceX mogul’s social media rant against Trump.

“When you think about it, the richest man in the world and the most powerful man in the world, it’s like Godzilla versus King Kong if Godzilla was on ketamine and King Kong had a combover,” Maher pointed out. “I mean, these guys were so close. It was like Brangelina or Bennifer. No, you know that. Elon and Trump, they had their own couple name: Elump.”

Later in the episode, Maher jokingly concluded, “And now this is just a war that is going back and forth and back and forth, and the stakes are so high because the winner faces Blake Lively,” referencing the actress’ lawsuit against It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni.

