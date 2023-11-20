‘Blue Bloods’ Ending With 2-Part Season 14 — When Will Both Air?

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Blue Bloods Newsletter:

CBS is saying goodbye to another long-running series in 2024.

Blue Bloods will be ending with its 14th season, set to premiere on Friday, February 16 in its usual 10/9 time slot, with the first part. (The drama, which premiered in 2010, is Friday’s #1 primetime program and the #3 broadcast drama on television.) The rest of the season will be part of CBS’ fall 2024 lineup.

“For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family,” said series star Tom Selleck in a statement. “Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes. Thank you to CBS Studios and CBS Network for their steadfast support and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night.”

Added executive producer Kevin Wade, “It has been a tremendous privilege these past 13 years to fill the huge canvas that Leonard Goldberg imagined: a police procedural told from the point of view of four generations of a close-knit, fiercely loyal family. Blue Bloods will leave behind an enduring legacy that was collectively achieved by our extraordinary cast, our talented and tirelessly inventive writers, and the best crew in the business. CBS Studios and the CBS Television Network encouraged us to tell our stories in multi-layered narratives that have gone on to resonate with millions of people, and we thank them for their unwavering partnership and collaboration. We look forward to giving fans an exciting and emotionally satisfying final season, and we are forever grateful for their enthusiasm and loyalty over all these years.”

In addition to Selleck, Blue Bloods also stars Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray. Joining Wade as executive producers are Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, Ian Biederman, and Dan Truly. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

“Blue Bloods will forever be a beloved part of CBS’ legacy. It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment and David Stapf, president of CBS Studios. “We’ll be forever grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table. We also sincerely thank the incredible writing and producing teams guided by executive producer Kevin Wade, for years of compelling episodes as they conceive this final chapter that we expect to be the most satisfying season yet for our loyal viewers.”

The news of Blue Bloods ending after it was already announced that the upcoming seasons of S.W.A.T. and Young Sheldon would be the shows’ last.