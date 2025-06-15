Pick Us, Choose Us, Love Us! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Grey's Anatomy Newsletter:

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo sent a clear political message amid the nationwide No Kings protests on Donald Trump‘s birthday.

On Saturday, June 14, the actress, 55, sat down with Katie Couric, 48, at a Tribeca Festival Storytellers event. The two women touched on several topics, including politics.

“The simplest answer is, we need more women in power and more women in leadership,” the Good American Family star told the journalist, per Variety. “These guys are all so angry. What is happening? I don’t know, have a sandwich, smoke a joint, chill the f*** out. What is wrong? They all want to fight and bomb each other.”

In contrast, Pompeo said that “women have [have] this emotional intelligence,” before making a pointed jab at the Trump administration.

“We’re dealing with a lot of low emotional intelligence and ego,” she declared. “I can’t say all men, obviously. I’m sorry guys, I love you.”

Additionally, the mom of three addressed aggression in the current political climate, pointing out that “it didn’t work” in the Vietnam War, World War I and World War II.

“All we ended up with is a bunch of dead soldiers and broken cities and bombed-out cities,” Pompeo continued. “What benefit has ever come from any of it? I guess the benefit of a few leaders having absolute power, they feel great, [but] OK, how long is the hard-on going to last? It’s not sustainable this kind of aggression, unless you blow everything up. It’s Jim Jones, ‘Let’s all drink the Kool-Aid and say goodbye.’”

This wasn’t the first time the actress has made a public jab against the POTUS. In March, during an appearance on The View, Pompeo discussed what she hoped viewers took away from her Hulu series based on the Natalia Grace case.

“I think we do that as human beings, and I think we all need a lot more empathy right now, and so I hope we take that away,” she said. “I mean, why are old white men the only ones who are allowed to be felons?”

Good American Family, streaming on Hulu