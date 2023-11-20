NBC Winter 2024 Schedule: One Chicago, ‘Law & Order,’ Final ‘La Brea’ Season & More

NBC has a mix of scripted and unscripted programming in its winter 2024 schedule.

The network has announced new series premieres and returning favorites for its midseason lineup. It all begins before the end of 2023 with the series premiere of Extended Family and a special holiday episode of Night Court on December 23. Then La Brea‘s final season begins on January 9. The Voice will feature first-time coaches Dan + Shay joining Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Chance the Rapper. Also on the schedule are all the shows of One Chicago and Law & Order back in their usual Wednesday and Thursday slots, the final episodes of the season of freshman dramas Found and The Irrational, and new unscripted series including America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League.

“Building off the momentum of a strong fall, we’re entering midseason with a powerhouse schedule that leans into the strength of both beloved titles and new shows while also growing our audience across NBC and Peacock,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment, in a statement. “This season brings fresh takes on favorites, including the first double-chair on The Voice, a new spin on America’s Got Talent and a tropical setting for Deal or No Deal Island, as well as the return of last season’s top comedy Night Court, Jon Cryer’s return to network television with Extended Family and the much-anticipated return of #OneChicago and the Law & Order franchise – all of which continue to establish NBC as a destination for our loyal fans.”

Previously announced shows that have yet to receive dates include the remaining episodes of this season’s Quantum Leap and Magnum P.I. as well as Lopez vs. Lopez, The Weakest Link, Password, That’s My Jam, and The Wall.

Check out NBC’s winter 2024 schedule below.

Saturday, December 23

8:00 p.m.: Extended Family (Series premiere)
8:30 p.m.: Night Court (Special holiday episode)

Monday, January 1

8:00 p.m.: America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League (Series premiere)

Eoin Macken, Zyra Goreecki, Josh Martin, and Natalie Zea — 'La Brea'

Sarah Enticknap/NBC

Tuesday, January 2

8:00 p.m.: Night Court (Time period premiere)
8:30 p.m.: Extended Family (Time period premiere)

Tuesday, January 9

9:00 p.m.: La Brea (Season 3 premiere)
10:00 p.m.: Found (Final two episodes of season)

Wednesday, January 17

8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med (Season 9 premiere)
9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire (Season 12 premiere)
10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (Season 11 premiere)

Thursday, January 18

8:00 p.m.: Law & Order (Season 23 premiere)
9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (Season 25 premiere)
10:00 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 4 premiere)

Friday, January 19

8:00 p.m.: Transplant (Time period premiere)

Monday, January 29

10:00 p.m.: The Irrational (Final four episodes of season)

Monday, February 26

8:00 p.m.: The Voice (Season 25 premiere, part 1)
9:30 p.m.: Deal or No Deal Island (Series premiere)

Tuesday, February 27

8:00 p.m.: The Voice (Season 25 premiere, part 2)

Monday, March 4

10:00 p.m.: Deal or No Deal Island (Time period premiere)

