‘Swamp People’ Star Bruce Mitchell Announces Exciting Family Update

Bruce Mitchell and his family from 'Swamp People'; @brucethealligatorman/Instagram

Swamp People star Bruce Mitchell and his wife, Janet (Kliebert), just announced a thrilling family update: They will soon be grandparents again!

On Saturday, June 14, the History Channel personality, 64, took to Instagram with the big news about their younger daughter, Janice.

“Me and Mrs. Janet’s baby girl, Jan, is having a baby boy! #family,” Bruce captioned his update, revealing both the pregnancy and the sex of his grandchild on the way.

In the featured image, Bruce posed with Janet beside Janice and her significant other.

The reality star’s Instagram followers flooded the comments with well-wishes, with one fan writing, “Aww grandma and grandpa🩷💙 congratulations to all🥰.”

Another shared, “Awww congratulations!! So happy for you and your family!”

Someone else echoed, “Congratulations and blessings to your family ❤️❤️❤️.”

A different Instagram user declared, “🙌Congratulations on the baby boy!!!”

Meanwhile, yet another fan exclaimed, “Congratulations to you all, Mr. Bruce!!”

Bruce and Janet also shared a daughter named Lorraine. She is a mom of two kids, Jillian Marie, born in 2003, and LoriAnn Katherine, born in 2010.

In other Swamp People news, Mitchell’s castmate Ronnie Adams recently shared a major update about Season 17 of the beloved show filmed in Louisiana.

The History Channel star, 51, took to Instagram on June 7 to confirm another season of the series is officially happening.

“Word on da street is we coming back for season 17!!!” Adams declared in his update. “Swamp People Baby!!!”

Swamp People, Thursdays, 8/7c, History Channel