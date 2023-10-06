‘Vikings: Valhalla’ to End With Season 3 — First Look at Final Episodes (PHOTOS)

Vikings: Valhalla will end with Season 3, Netflix announced on Friday, October 6. The Vikings: Valhalla final season will debut in 2024. To entice fans of the action drama, Netflix has revealed the first photos of Leo Suter (Harald Sigurdsson), Frida Gustavsson (Freydis Eriksdotter), and Sam Corlett (Leif Eriksson) in the new episodes, which will begin with a seven-year time jump.

Set in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived, Leif Eriksson, his sister, Freydis, and the Norwegian prince Harald Sigurdsson. Season 3 finds the heroes seven years after the conclusion of Season 2. Freydis is now the undisputed leader of pagan Jomsborg, and Leif and Harald have achieved glory in Constantinople. But greater challenges lie ahead in order for each to reach their ultimate destiny.

“I am so grateful to have had three seasons to tell the stories of Leif, Harald and Freydis,” series creator/showrunner Jeb Stuart said in a statement on Friday. “I knew from the beginning that I wanted to show the evolution of how three of the most famous Vikings became the icons we know today and we have done just that. I hope when the audience gets to see the new season, they’ll be excited by all the new heights that we’ve taken these heroes.”

“When we started this project five years ago, I worked hard with this incredible cast and crew to craft a journey that we all hoped would be satisfying,” the statement continues. “Of course with real historical figures, there are always more aspects of their lives that could be explored, but it made sense story-wise for our Leif, Freydis and Harald’s voyages to end with our third season. And we really cannot wait for the fans to see the conclusion of this chapter of history.”

In addition to Corlett, Suter, and Gustavsson, Laura Berlin (Emma of Normandy), David Oakes (Godwin), and Bradley Freegard (King Canute) return as series regulars for the final season. Guest stars include Pollyanna McIntosh (Queen Ælfgifu), Soren Pilmark (Sweyn Forkbeard), Sofya Lebedeva (Elena), Florian Munteanu (Maniakas), and Goran Visnjic (Erik the Red, seen below with Gustavsson).

The series first premiered on Netflix in February 2022. It’s executive produced by Stuart, Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri. Vikings: Valhalla is based on the series Vikings created by Michael Hirst.

See the perils ahead for the famous Vikings in the gallery below.

Vikings: Valhalla, Third and Final Season, 2024, Netflix