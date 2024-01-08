‘Stranger Things’ Begins Production on Fifth & Final Season at Netflix (PHOTO)

Get Inside the Upside Down For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Stranger Things Newsletter:

Stranger Things is getting back in the groove for its fifth and final season after a delayed start due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes as Netflix unveiled its first behind-the-scenes photo.

The series which serves as a love letter to the ’80s cinema first captured the audience’s attention in 2016 when Season 1 arrived. Set in the fictional Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana, the show’s action revolved around the disappearance of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), a boy who seemingly vanished out of thin air.

Determined to find their friend, a rag-tag team of pals set out on an unlikely adventure made even more intriguing by the addition of a new friend, a girl with mysterious powers. Lurking under the surface of their sleepy town is an extraordinary supernatural mystery that has continued to unravel over the years. With top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway connecting our world to a sinister realm, it’s up to these friends to determine the solution to these unusual problems.

In the photo released, series creators (and brothers) Matt and Ross Duffer pose with Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Cara Buono, Joe Keery, Amybeth McNulty, Charlie Heaton, Brett Gelman, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Jamie Campbell Bower, Priah Ferguson, Linda Hamilton, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, and Sadie Sink.

The black and white image is offset by the illuminated red 5 in the background, teasing Season 5’s production start. As one of Netflix’s most popular television series ever with its fourth season amassing more than 140.7 million views globally, you could say the anticipation for this final chapter is extreme.

While there aren’t any additional details surrounding the fifth season’s arrival or storylines, the image does have some exciting reveals like Linda Hamilton’s inclusion as a newly-added cast member. And it’s clear Season 4’s big bad Vecna will still play a vital role as Jamie Campbell Bower is also seated alongside the ensemble.

Stay tuned for more on Stranger Things as Season 5 takes shape and relive every epic moment from the show so far by streaming the first four seasons on Netflix.

Stranger Things, Season 5 Premiere, TBA, Netflix