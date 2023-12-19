‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Ending With Season 6 at FX

FX‘s vampire roommate comedy What We Do in the Shadows, inspired by the 2014 film of the same name, will officially end with its upcoming sixth season.

Created by Jemaine Clement and inspired by his film of the same name with series executive producer Taika Waititi, What We Do in the Shadows debuted in 2019 and has delivered five seasons full of laughs as the mockumentary-style comedy follows the exploits Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), energy vamp Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and their human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

In Season 5, The Guide (Kristen Schaal) boarded the comedy full-time, playing an integral role in many of the larger plots at play in the now-penultimate season. Executive producer and series director Yana Gorskaya told TV Insider in August that the team behind the show had been in the “early stages” of getting Season 6 when the strikes began. “They were able to do a fair number of scripts,” she shared.

Since the strikes ended in November, work on Season 6 has likely resumed. The order for the final season came following the fourth season’s run when FX ordered two more in June 2022. It’s unclear if Season 6 was always intended to be the last, but when TV Insider reached out for confirmation on the show’s farewell, FX did reveal the upcoming chapter is, in fact, the end of the line for our favorite silly vamps.

Despite the sadness surrounding an impending end, there’s still a season’s worth of episodes for fans to look forward to, and if Season 5 was any indication, the team behind this show is still able to come up with fresh ideas, ranging from Colin’s time dabbling in politics to Guillermo’s long-awaited (albeit short-lived) transformation.

Stay tuned for more on the final season as it takes shape at FX, and let us know what you think about the news in the comments section, below.

What We Do in the Shadows, Season 6, TBA, FX