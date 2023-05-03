Netflix Renews ‘Sweet Tooth’ for Third and Final Season

Fantasy drama Sweet Tooth is returning for a third and final season, Netflix confirmed on Wednesday, May 3.

Based on the DC Comics title, the Warner Bros. Television produced series is set in a fictional world where a virus has killed a majority of the world’s human population, leading to the emergence of hybrid babies that are born part human, part animal. Season 3 has already completed filming in New Zealand.

“In a lot of ways, it’s exactly the story that I imagined we would tell and in a lot of ways it takes on its own life,” showrunner and creator Jim Mickle said in a statement. “At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus’ story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus’ journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be.”

He continued, “The crew and cast bring so much depth and point of view to who the characters are and where they’ve come from and where they’re going.”

The first season, which premiered on June 4, 2021, followed Gus (Christian Convery) and Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) as they left their isolated home in Yellowstone and made their way to Colorado. Season 2, which debuted last Thursday, April 27, sees the duo returning to Yellowstone before setting off to Alaska at the end of the season.

“[It’s] another road trip story like Season 1, but in a very different way,” Mickle added. “Season 3 is an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale. Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn’t see in Season 1 or 2.”

It’s not just the location changing in the third season; Convery also teased a much “darker” season. “Gus is growing alongside the series, starting to mature as the themes get darker. There’s a lot he has to deal with, and it’s peak Sweet Tooth intensity.”

Those changes also include new cast members, including Cara Gee (The Expanse) as Siana and newcomer Ayazhan Dalabayeva as Nuka. In addition, Rosalind Chao’s Zhang and Amy Seimetz’s Birdie, Gus’ mother, have been upgraded to series regulars.

“In Season 3, everybody is dealing with some kind of wound or emotional loss, whether that was somebody in their life or a part of themselves,” Mickle concluded. “Everybody is looking inward and looking to move on and ultimately learning that life doesn’t stop. You have to keep putting one foot in front of another.”

