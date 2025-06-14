Three generations of the Mariska Hargitay‘s family were represented — at least in spirit — at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of My Mom Jayne at New York City’s Carnegie Hall on Friday, June 13.

The Law & Order: SVU , who directed the documentary to understand her late mother, 1950s screen star Jayne Mansfield, attended the premiere with her husband, actor Peter Hermann, and their three kids, August, 18, Amaya, 14, and Andrew, 13.

The family outing marks another rare glimpse of all three of Hargitay and Hermann’s kids, who also supported their mom’s directorial debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in May. Hargitay and Hermann met on the set of SVU, married in 2004, welcomed August in 2006, and adopted Amaya and Andrew in 2011.

At Friday’s event, Hargitay wore a sleek black gown with an embroidered cream top and a matching cape, white gloves and crystal drop earrings. Hermann wore a white shirt, an ivory jacket, and black trousers. Amaya, meanwhile, donned an ivory skirt suit with a peplum hemline and an oversize bow, while August and Andrew wore matching tuxedos.

Other guests at Friday’s premiere included Law & Order franchise costars Christopher Meloni, Hugh Dancy (with wife Claire Danes), and Ice-T (with wife Coco Austin). Brooke Shields, Debra Messing, Jamie Lee Curtis and Cher also attended the event.

On Instagram, Hargitay shared commendations from fans and famous pals. Actor Carrie-Anne Moss called the documentary “beyond amazing,” for example, and said she was “so, so proud” of Hargitay. Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn called My Mom Jayne the best documentary she had ever seen.

My Mom Jayne premieres on television on Friday, June 27, at 8/7c on HBO and Max, but details from the doc have already made headlines. Hargitay, for instance, recently revealed that she learned in her 20s that bodybuilder Mickey Hargitay, who was married to Mansfield, was not her biological father. She also recalls in the doc how, at 3, she was trapped in the wreckage of the car crash that killer her mother.

The documentary chronicles Mariska’s efforts to connect with her late mother, beyond Mansfield’s screen persona and what the Too Hot to Handle star called her “pin-up-type publicity.”

“I’ve spent my whole life distancing myself from my mother, Jayne Mansfield, the sex symbol,” Mariska says in HBO’s trailer for the film, seen above. “But I want to understand her now. … Reclaiming our family story, that is what this is about for me. Because she’s a part of me, I want to know her as Jayne, my mom, Jayne.”

My Mom Jayne, Friday, June 27, 8/7c, HBO & Max