San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Schedule: Full List of Television Panels

San Diego Comic-Con 2019 is approaching and it's never too early to start mapping out your panel plans.

Studios are beginning to announce their lineups for TV panels, screenings and more, and we're rounding it all up to help you with the planning process. Taking place from Wednesday, July 17 through Sunday, July 21, SDCC will give fans the opportunity to get up close and personal with favorites like Supernatural, Arrow and more.

Below, see the list of panels and events that have been announced so far (all times are PT) and stay tuned as more are announced in the coming weeks.

Jump to: July 17 | July 18 | July 19 | July 20 | July 21

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17:

SPECIAL PREVIEW NIGHT SCREENINGS, 6:00-10:00 p.m., Ballroom 20:

Batwoman (The CW)

Pennyworth (Epix)

Prodigal Son (Fox)

Harley Quinn (DC Universe)

Teen Titans GO! (Cartoon Network)

THURSDAY, JULY 18:

3:15-4:15 p.m. Teen Titans GO! (Cartoon Network), Room 6DE — Brand-new episode screening and Q&A — Join select cast members and more for a panel.

FRIDAY, JULY 19:

11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Veronica Mars (Hulu), Ballroom 20 — World premiere screening and Q&A — Return to Neptune after 10 years as a new mystery arises for the town's resident PI and titular Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell). Catch the premiere episode ahead of the season launch on Hulu July 26.

12:30-1:30 p.m. DC Super Hero Girls (Cartoon Network), Room 6DE — Brand-new episode screening and Q&A

3:15-4:15 p.m. Legacies (The CW), Room 6BCF — Special video presentation and Q&A — Join select cast members and more for a panel.

4:30-5:30 p.m. Pennyworth (Epix), Room 6BCF — Special video presentation and Q&A — Join select cast members and more for a panel.

8:00-9:00 p.m. Rooster Teeth, Room 6DE — Special video presentation and Q&A — Join select cast members and more for a panel.

SATURDAY, JULY 20:

10:30-11:45 a.m. Batwoman (The CW), Ballroom 20 — Pilot screening and Q&A — Join select cast members and more for a panel.

3:30-4:15 p.m. Arrow (The CW), Ballroom 20 — Special video presentation and Q&A — Select cast members celebrate the show's upcoming final season with a panel and special video presentation.

4:15-5:00 p.m. Supergirl (The CW), Ballroom 20 — Special video presentation and Q&A — Join select cast members and more for a panel.

5:00-5:45 p.m. Black Lightning (The CW), Ballroom 20 — Special video presentation and Q&A — Join select cast members and more for a panel.

5:45-6:30 p.m. The Flash (The CW), Ballroom 20 — Special video presentation and Q&A — Join select cast members and more for a panel.

7:00-9:00 p.m. DC UNIVERSE, Indigo Ballroom — Series sneak previews and Q&A — Get your sneak peek and first looks at the upcoming episodes of Titans and Doom Patrol, as well as the second half of Young Justice: Outsiders and Harley Quinn.

SUNDAY, JULY 21:

10:30-11:30 a.m. Supernatural (The CW), Hall H — Special video presentation and Q&A — Commemorate the show's upcoming final season by joining select cast members for a panel and special video presentation.

11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Riverdale (The CW), Hall H — Special video presentation and Q&A