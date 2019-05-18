5 Must-See 'Supernatural' Season 14 Episodes Now on Netflix

The demon-hunting Winchester brothers and their allies have faced terrible struggles, heartbreaking loss, a teary reunion, and a killer Halloween monster — all in the past 20 episodes of Supernatural.

Unfortunately, Season 14 of The CW's beloved horror show (which just arrived on Netflix) turned out to be its penultimate: In March, the network announced TV's longest-running sci-fi series is ending next year.

In a season of standouts, here are a few worth a second look.

"Stranger in a Strange Land" (Episode 1)

In the season opener, Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) is possessed by Michael, the alt-universe archangel with evil gusto, who is spending his time rounding up monsters to help him "purify" the world. Look for Ackles's wife, Danneel, as a possible angel convert.

"Mint Condition" (Episode 4)

Halloween gets bloody and funny when Dean and his brother Sam (Jared Padalecki) tangle with the Hatchet Man, after an action figure of the fictional slasher comes to life and goes on a rampage. Bonus: Dean finally discovers why Sam hates Halloween so much.

"Lebanon" (Episode 13)

Grab your tissues! The 300th episode features the bittersweet reunion of Sam, Dean, and their mom, Mary (Samantha Smith), with deceased patriarch John (returning guest star Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

"Absence" (Episode 18)

Struggling with his father, Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino), bedeviling his subconscious, ally Jack (Alexander Calvert) tries to correct a deadly mistake that could permanently sever him from his chosen family, the Winchesters.

"Moriah" (Episode 20)

Sam, Dean, angel pal Castiel (Misha Collins), Jack, God, aka Chuck (Rob Benedict), and zombified monsters all play parts in this jaw-dropping finale. Expect major repercussions in the show's final season.

Supernatural, Season 14, Streaming now, Netflix