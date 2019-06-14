'Veronica Mars' Revival Trailer: Veronica & Logan Reunite Before Neptune Is Attacked (VIDEO)

"I spent my first 19 years trying to escape my hometown. Made it out, then after a decade away, decided it needed me. And I needed it."

Kristen Bell is back as Veronica Mars in the Hulu revival, and the beginning of the newest trailer offers a look at what to expect when Logan (Jason Dohring) also returns to Neptune for an "extended leave" from the Navy.

However, the couple's reunion and Veronica's light-hearted moments (like giving her coffee order) with her father, Keith (Enrico Colantoni), will have to take a backseat to a serial bomber attacking the seaside town in the eight new episodes of Veronica Mars.

Beach fun like volleyball and Dick's (Ryan Hansen) declaration that he's the "King of Spring Break" can only last so long before a bomb goes off — and it's not going to be the only one. Veronica wonders if the bombings "are part of a campaign to destroy this town."

The family of one of the victims hires Mars Investigations to find their son's killer, leading to Veronica being drawn into a mystery that "pits the enclave's wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast's answer to Daytona Beach."

Along with the usual partying of Spring Break, the trailer shows Veronica's investigation, a pizza delivery man (Patton Oswalt) advising her to "follow the money" before charging her for her food, Keith talking about retirement, ex-con Clyde Prickett (J.K. Simmons) being shady and possibly threatening Keith, and more.

Veronica Mars, Friday, July 26, Hulu