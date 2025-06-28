The Flip Off star Tarek El Moussa set the record straight on rumors about his appearance with a direct message about the ongoing speculation.

On June 25, the HGTV personality, 43, took to Instagram with a video proving he doesn’t wear a toupee.

“Let’s talk about the rumors…” El Moussa began his update. “No, I didn’t get a head transplant. No, I don’t wear a toupee. And no, I’m not pumped full of filler. 😂.”

He added, “But I did get hair injections and SkinVive… and we livestreamed the whole thing. I go live on TikTok almost every day — no filters, no edits, nothing to hide. Tune in and see for yourself.”

In the accompanying video, the Flip or Flop star addressed followers. “So here’s the deal, you guys. I’m gonna prove to y’all that I am not wearing a toupee,” he said in the clip. “This is my real hair.”

After running his hands through his hair to show it’s not a hairpiece, El Moussa detailed what he was getting done, mentioning that his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, sent him there.

“We’re taking a little bit of blood today,” he said, as two women taking blood and preparing treatments explained they were doing PRP (platelet rich plasma)—which one described as “fertilizer of the scalp”— and Skinvive, a hyaluronic acid injection.

“It’s a dermal hydrator injectable,” one of the women in the video said. “So it’s going to help with pore size, fine lines, give you a nice, youthful glow.” Of the Skinvive, the woman added, “It’s not a skin filler,” but “technically a skin treatment.”

In the comments, El Moussa’s followers lauded him for his transparency.

One Instagram user wrote, “So happy that you don’t hide anything. Love that you tell the world here I am and this is what I do! Deal with it!”

Another shared, “Wow you are brave that kinda looked painful but the end result that’s where it’s at no pain no gain ❤️🙌👏🔥 💉.”

Someone else echoed, “You are so brave! Nothing wrong with trying out ways to help areas you feel need help. Why not? Good for you.”

Meanwhile, yet another fan commented, “It’s a pity that people want to post things that are negative and hateful. If someone doesn’t care for you or what you post, it’s like why are they here? Go for it and do what makes you happy and what makes you feel good or better! You are very industrious and you have a beautiful family and a good attitude! 🙌.”

