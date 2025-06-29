Egypt Sherrod’s Husband Mike Jackson Is Her Biggest ‘Hype Man’ After HGTV Show Cancellation

Egypt Sherrod‘s husband, Mike Jackson, proved he is her biggest “hype man” after their HGTV show Married to Real Estate was canceled.

On Saturday, June 28, the real estate broker, 48, took to Instagram with a video of herself and Jackson participating in the Hype Me Up Challenge. The social media trend involves someone warning viewers in a threatening manner to pay attention and support someone before that second person shares a hobby or a passion.

“OK, stop what you’re doing,” Jackson said to the camera. “Listen, my baby got her own product line. Y’all gonna shut up and ya’ll gonna listen, OK? Pay attention.”

That’s when Sherrod stepped in front of the camera and shyly pitched her business as Jackson lurked in the background with his arms crossed making sure viewers were paying attention.

“Hi! So, I have a home furnishing line. It’s called Indigo Road, and we have a lot of things,” she explained. “We have tables, furniture. We even have bedding. It’s available at JCPenney right now in different colors.”

Sherrod continued, “And you know, we’ve got inspiration from world travels, so from Rome and Morocco. And we’re just really trying to give high-level experiences that don’t cost you a lot of money so everybody can afford luxury and comfort.”

To end the clip, Jackson demanded of viewers, “Go buy it. Right now.”

In the caption, Sherrod wrote, “When your husband is your hypeman.. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #hypemeupchallenge.”

Folks in the comments adored the couple joining the trend. However, many also expressed frustration over Married to Real Estate‘s cancellation after four seasons on HGTV.

One Instagram user wrote, “I just love yall. Still waiting on HGTV to come outside 😒.”

Another fan shared, “HGTV will realize their mistake…. Indigo Road Network will launch soon.”

A different follower replied, “😂😂Love y’all! Let’em know Mike! As I’ve said before the way you create, design and inspire is unmatched! HGTV didn’t make you great you brought your greatness to HGTV. Can’t wait to see where we’re going next. Yep we’re family now you’re not leaving me behind with those boring a** shows 😂😂.”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user declared, “Love y’all! And I don’t need my MAX subscription anymore. Bye HGTV.”

On June 24, Sherrod confirmed via Instagram that the network had canceled Married to Real Estate.

“While the chain of events leading up to this is disheartening, we are deeply grateful,” she shared. “…There’s more to say, and we’ll share soon. But for now, know this: not all setbacks are what they seem. Some blessings show up in disguise. We’ve been here before. We’ll keep counting those blessings—and keep it moving. Stay tuned.”

HGTV also nixed Farmhouse Fixer, Bargain Block and Izzy Does It.

Married to Real Estate, streaming on Max