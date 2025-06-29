Savannah Chrisley made a blunt confession about Donald Trump pardoning her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, during an interview with Lara Trump on Fox News‘ My View With Lara Trump.

On Saturday, June 28, the network aired Lara’s sit-down with Savannah, 27, her brother, Grayson Chrisley, 19, and their parents one month after Julie, 52, and Todd, 56, were released from prison.

In June 2022, the Chrisley Knows Best couple were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion. They spent over two years behind bars, although Todd was originally sentenced to 12 years and Julie to seven years. Savannah’s relentless advocating for her parents resulted in Trump pardoning them on May 27; they were released from prison on May 28.

During the Chrisleys’ chat with Lara, Savannah made a bold admission about Trump’s 2024 presidential election win allowing her parents to be home today.

“On a personal level, we watched the election together, and [my brother Grayson] got to vote in the election for the first time,” Savannah shared. “And when we were watching it and saw the president win, we both started sobbing and he just grabbed me and hugged me because we knew that was our only way out.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Savannah detailed what it was like receiving that phone call from the POTUS and learning Julie and Todd would be released from prison.

“When we heard President Trump’s voice, literally Grayson just started — tears just started rolling,” she recalled. “And seeing the look on his face that like, now this has all finally come to an end, it was so surreal. And honestly, I was shocked when he called me.”

Todd added, “We owe thanks to God … and God touched President Trump’s heart. God led the people to advocate for us. And so I’m grateful because every night I would pray that God would return me home to my wife and my children. And he did that, so I’m grateful.”

Although Chrisley Knows Best ended in 2023, the family has a new, still unnamed, Lifetime docuseries on the horizon.

My View With Lara Trump, Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET, Fox News