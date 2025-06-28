Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly made a blunt observation about Jeff Bezos after his and Lauren Sánchez‘s star-studded Venice wedding.

On the June 27 episode of her SiriusXM show, Kelly gave her unfiltered opinion of the billionaire Amazon founder’s nuptials with Sánchez. She and her guest, Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan, blasted the over-the-top event before commenting on Bezos’ appearance.

During their chat, Callahan dissected Sánchez and Bezos’ changing looks through the years. She declared, “Jeff has transformed himself into some sort of very taut, muscular, bald, glowing personage that to me, resembles a walking penis.”

Kelly wholeheartedly agreed with Callahan’s assessment, admitting, “I’m sorry, he does look like a walking penis.”

“I venture to say some other things have happened there to make him look like that, but you’re right,” she continued. “He’s so bald and his head is so round. He does look a little too taut and it does give penis vibes. I’m not gonna lie, it’s not a good look for him.”

Elsewhere during their conversation, Callahan and Kelly criticized Bezos and Sánchez’s wedding guest list, which included Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Bill Gates, Barbra Streisand, Mick Jagger, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian and more.

“Because that’s what you do when you are Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez: You invite only your close friends,” Kelly said sarcastically. “You’re literally one of the richest men in the world, so you’d make sure that you only invite the people who love you for you, you know, the people who were there before you built Amazon.

In a more serious tone, she added, “What matters to them is that it’s a star-studded event, not that they have dear friends who love them, standing up for them when they take a sacred vow.”

The three-day wedding celebration reportedly cost more than $50 million and included a foam party.

Although it’s unclear when Bezos and Sánchez started dating, they were first romantically linked in 2019. He was married to MacKenzie Scott from 1993 to 2019, and they share four children. Sánchez has two kids with Patrick Whitesell, to whom she was married from 2005 to 2019, and one child with her ex, Tony Gonzalez.