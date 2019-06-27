HBO Unveils 'Game of Thrones' Comic-Con Lineup For Final Panel

It's official. The gang from Game of Thrones will make one last trek to San Diego Comic-Con for its eighth season.

HBO announced Thursday that the fantasy series, which concluded May 19 of this year, would commemorate the occasion with a panel and autograph signing at SDCC 2019. On the convention's second day, Friday, July 19 fans can gather at the famed Hall H for a panel beginning at 5:30 p.m. PT.

Among those attending the panel are cast members Jacob Anderson, John Bradley, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Liam Cunningham, Nathalie Emmanuel, Iain Glen, Conleth Hill, Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead Wright. Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will also be on the panel alongside director and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik.

For fans looking to get up close with the cast and creatives, they can head to the DC Warner Bros. booth #4545 at 3:30 p.m. PT that day for an autograph signing. Those who wish to participate in this aspect of the show's visit can log into their Comic-Con Member ID account to submit their interest via the Exclusives Portal. Fans can also visit comic-con.org/cci/exclusives for more info.

Game of Thrones shared the news of their attendance at the convention with a fiery tweet including a video teaser. To stay up to date on the latest involving Game of Thrones' attendance at SDCC you can follow @GameofThrones on Twitter and use #GoTSDCC to join the conversation.

It should also be noted that the above participants are subject to change ahead of the July 19 date. The reveal comes as a bit of a surprise considering the show has ended and quite a few key cast members are noticeably absent from the panel lineup.

Let us know what you think about the reveal below and don't miss Game of Thrones at SDCC this July.