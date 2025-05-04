When, Where & How to Watch Old Favorites and Classic TV Hits

'Everybody Loves Raymond,' 'Three's Company,' and 'Looney Tunes'
It’s easier than ever before to catch your favorite blasts from the past on TV. Whether you’re after comedy, drama, or something in between, there’s a show for every taste across several need-to-know networks and channels like MeTV, Cozi TV, and beyond.

Find out when and where you can tune into classics like Family Ties and M*A*S*H or old favorites like Three’s Company and Everybody Loves Raymond by scrolling through our handy tune-in guide below.

Suzanne Somers, John Ritter, and Joyce DeWitt in Three's Company
Antenna TV

With more than 30 classic comedies, Antenna TV hearkens back to the days when you had to wiggle those metal rods and hold an arm in the air just to get a clear picture. (And, in addition to cable, it’s actually available over the air!) You can flash back to the ’50s (Dennis the Menace), get into a ’60s groove (I Dream of Jeannie), boogie through the ’70s (Three’s Company), take it to the max with the ’80s (Family Ties), and party like it’s the ’90s (Wings)!

Carroll O'Connor in All in the Family
Catchy Comedy

Catch up with your favorite sitcoms of the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. Weeknights, check out “Norman Lear‘s Catchy Classics,” home to the legendary creator’s All in the Family (above), Good Times, and Sanford and Son. That’s followed by “Smart and Catchy Sitcoms” with hits including Night Court, Cheers, and Taxi. And on Saturdays, relive primetime in the ’70s with the likes of M*A*S*H and The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Kevin James and Leah Remini in The King of Queens
Cozi TV

Feel like snuggling in for some TV time? Cozi TV‘s shows are perfect for melting into the couch. On weekdays, get comfy with two-hour blocks of beloved sitcoms like The King of Queens (above), Married…With Children, The Munsters, and the original runs of both Frasier and Roseanne. On weekends, cuddle up for four-hour marathons filled with sleuthing and witty banter from the stars of classics like Peter Falk on Columbo and Tony Shalhoub on Monk.

Jamie Foxx in The Jamie Foxx Show
Dabl

“Get Into It” with Dabl, the broadcast and streaming home of Black-led sitcoms of the ’90s and 2000s like The Jamie Foxx Show (above), Living Single, Everybody Hates Chris, and Sister, Sister. Ever miss UPN, from back before its 2006 merger with The WB to form The CW? Dabble in nostalgia with comedies from UPN’s heyday, including Moesha, The Parkers, Half & Half, One on One, and Girlfriends, plus The CW’s 2006 Girlfriends spinoff The Game.

Kent McCord in Adam 12
FETV

If it makes you feel all “aw shucks” with nostalgia, you can find it on Family Entertainment Television — home of all-ages fare from the ’50s through the ’80s. That means old-school sitcoms (Leave It to Beaver, Bewitched), Westerns (The Lone Ranger, Laramie), and series set in courtrooms (Perry Mason), fire stations (Emergency!), and police precincts (Barney Miller, Adam-12, below). Plus, Sunday movies and early morning religious shows.

John Hillerman and Tom Selleck in Magnum P.I.
get.

Great Entertainment Television is Sony Pictures’ digital broadcast network. Primetime belongs to private investigators Jim Rockford and Thomas Magnum, who crack cases surfside in The Rockford Files and Magnum, P.I. (above). Walker, Texas Ranger dominates daytime and weekends, with more mysteries unraveled and lives saved by Hunter, Ironside, Doc, and Quincy, M.E. Early mornings and late nights include Good Times and Sanford and Son.

Johnny Crawford and Chuck Connors for 'The Rifleman'
Grit

Looking for “Television with Backbone”? Then saddle up and ride for Grit. Primetime and weekends have wrangled an impressive roundup of movies from across the wide history of the genre. Weekdays, meanwhile, are the territory of epic TV heroes like The Rifleman (above), Zorro, Bat Masterson, and The Lone Ranger (and Tonto!) and a treasure map to the Old West’s most legendary locales: Death Valley Days, Tombstone Territory, and Tales of Wells Fargo.

Chuck Norris in Walker, Texas Ranger
H&I

Seekers of justice. Protectors of the people. The Heroes & Icons channel is home to so many larger-than-life characters, it’s a wonder they fit on a TV screen! On H&I, legends come in many forms: DC superheroes (Batman, Adventures of Superman, Wonder Woman), officers of the law (Walker, Texas Ranger, above, NCIS), renegades (The A-Team, The Fall Guy), cowboys (Rawhide) and starship captains (classic Star Trek, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine).

Jim Nabors in Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.,
MeTV

You know memorable entertainment when you see it, and if it’s a retro TV show, you can likely see it on Memorable Entertainment Television. Comedy ranges from the Three Stooges to Carol Burnett, with M*A*S*H, Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C. (above), Happy Days, and more in between. Plus, science fiction classics (The Twilight Zone), legal dramas (Perry Mason, Matlock), Westerns (Gunsmoke, Bonanza), and action (Emergency!, Mission: Impossible).

Bugs Bunny
MeTV Toons.

There’s simply too much memorable entertainment to fit on one MeTV! Spun off from MeTV’s animation block a year ago in June, MeTV Toons is a new channel dedicated exclusively to classic animation. Hearken back to the days of hand-drawn hilarity with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes (above), Hanna-Barbera icons (The Flintstones, The Jetsons, Scooby-Doo, The Tom and Jerry Show), and other TV comedy hits (The Woody Woodpecker Show, The Smurfs).

Angela Lansbury in Murder She Wrote
Start TV

Start TV is your destination for women-led dramas and procedurals. The network describes their characters and series as embodying “a boldness and determination to ‘Start’ leading the way, seeking the truth, solving the crime and defending the innocent.” They’re cracking cases with the law (The Good Wife), medical science (Crossing Jordan), the supernatural (Medium), or just good old-fashioned detective work (Murder, She Wrote, above).

Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates
Story Television

Story Television explores real-world history and human innovation. Series like Biography, Mankind: The Story of All of Us, and World War II in HD maintain a mostly strict focus on history. Each day of the week has its own theme: Modern Marvels Mondays, Tech & Innovation Tuesdays (above), World Events Wednesdays, American History Thursdays, Forged in Fire Fridays, Unexplained Phenomena Saturdays, and Biography Sundays.

Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton in Everybody Loves Raymond
TV Land

TV Land has been the go-to destination for classic TV programming since it was spun off from Nick at Nite in 1996. Throughout its almost 30-year history, it’s featured shows from practically every genre and era. These days, the schedule consists of relatively modern sitcoms (Everybody Loves Raymond, above, Seinfeld, Two and a Half Men, The New Adventures of Old Christine) and a few beloved series from earlier days (Gunsmoke, M*A*S*H).

