Why Sunny Hostin Is Absent From ‘The View’

The View was down one panelist on Monday’s (April 20) live episode. Sunny Hostin, the former federal prosecutor turned cohost, was absent from the show.

At the start of the hour, moderator Whoopi Goldberg explained, “All right, so first of all, I have to tell you, Sunny’s out today, but you’ll see her later on in the ‘View Your Deal’ [segment], which they probably shot several weeks ago… but she’ll be back tomorrow.”

Goldberg did not offer an exact explanation for Hostin’s absence.

Hostin recently opened up about a health issue she was dealing with that fans were noticing.

On the March 16 episode of executive producer Brian Teta’s podcast Behind the Table, Hostin said, “Let me address my voice… People are noticing. I have some vocal cord nodules, apparently.” The cohost added that the issues began in December when she traveled “to a very arid place… and I didn’t drink enough water.”

Hostin then revealed that her treatment options included surgery, possible injections, or vocal rest for a month or less but she was not pleased with those options. However, she also explained, “When I do rest my voice, it gets better.”

It is unknown whether her vocal cord issues had any part of her absence on Monday’s show.

Hostin has been a regular cohost on The View since 2016. Prior to that, she was an attorney and got her start as a legal commentator on Court TV and The O’Reilly Factor before becoming a legal analyst for CNN’s American Morning and, later, ABC News. She then joined The View in Season 20.

In addition to being a cohost of The View, Hostin is also a published author, having written a memoir, I Am These Truths, in 2020, and a romance novel called Summer on the Bluffs in 2021.

The View, Weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC