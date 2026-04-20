‘Today,’ ‘GMA,’ & ‘CBS Mornings’ Ratings Revealed After Savannah Guthrie’s Return

What To Know The morning show ratings for the week of April 6 were revealed.

It was Savannah Guthrie’s first week back at the news desk following her mother’s disappearance on February 1.

The Today show led over CBS Mornings and Good Morning America in the ratings and saw increases in both total viewers and the key demo.

The ratings are in for Savannah Guthrie‘s first week back on the Today show following a two-month hiatus amid her mother’s disappearance. Guthrie returned to the news desk on April 6, giving NBC a nice bump in ratings for the week.

Between Today, Good Morning America, and CBS Mornings, the former was the only show to see an increase in total viewers for the week of April 6. Today led the way with 3.139 million average total viewers and 630,000 average viewers in the key Adults 25-54 demo. Total viewers were up 6% from the previous week, while demo viewers were up 2% from the previous week. Compared to the same week in 2025, Today also saw a 21% increase in total viewers and a 2% increase in key demo viewers.

ABC finished the week in second place with an average of 2.898 million total viewers and average of 493,000 viewers in the Adults demo. GMA stayed par for the course in total viewers from the previous week, but was up 4% in the key demo from the week of March 30. When compared to the same week in 2025, GMA increased average total viewers by 6% and was flat in the key demo.

CBS Mornings continued to struggle, bringing in and average of 1.74 million total viewers and 251,000 in the 25-54 demo. This was down 6% in the key demo compared to the week prior, and flat in average total viewers compared to that week. CBS Mornings was the only network to see year-to-year declines in both total viewers and the key demo. Compared to the same week in 2025, the morning show was down 5% in total viewers and down 21% of viewers in the Adults demo.

Guthrie made the decision to come back to work as the investigation into her mother’s disappearance continues. Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the evening of January 31 at her home in Tucson, Arizona.

Good Morning America, Weekdays, 7am, ABC

Today, Weekdays, 7am, NBC

CBS Mornings, Weekdays, 7am, CBS