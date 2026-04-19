How ‘Marshals’ Introduced Riley Green & When He’ll Be Back

Country music star Riley Green made his acting debut in Marshals Season 1 Episode 8, “Blowback,” on Sunday, April 19, on CBS. If you enjoyed his first appearance in the Yellowstone spinoff, you’ll be pleased to learn that this isn’t his only episode.

Outside of Green’s debut, the case that the Marshals team was working on turned out to be a setup by a longtime enemy of the Duttons, one that left Andrea (Ash Santos) in a life-threatening situation.

Here’s what you need to know. Warning: Marshals Season 1 Episode 8 spoilers ahead.

Who does Riley Green play in Marshals?

Green plays Garrett, a former Navy SEAL who arrives at Kayce’s ranch unexpectedly. Garrett hopes to lean on his friends Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Cal (Logan Marshall-Green) to help “put the demons of his past to rest.”

The episode began with Garrett’s introduction. He rolled up to Kayce’s neck of the woods on a bus with one bag and a guitar case in his hands. Tate (Brecken Merrill) warned his dad of a stranger’s arrival at the East Camp house, but there was nothing to fear. Kayce and Cal (who was there horseback riding with the Duttons) recognized Garrett immediately, but there was clear bad blood between Cal and Garrett.

The conversation revealed that the three of them served in Afghanistan together, but there was a fourth member of their tight-knit crew who died in the line of duty. Garrett has been a musician ever since Cal allegedly ended his career. Garrett was warm with his fellow veterans at first and said he was enjoying some success with his music in Nashville, but a nightmare about their fallen soldier made him attack Kayce when the cowboy tried to shake him awake.

Garrett revealed that he has been “in and out of jail, psych wards, rehab, sleeping on the streets” in the years since he was forced out of military service. “That last stop changed everything,” he said of their time in Afghanistan.

Garrett blames himself for his friend’s death. Kayce tried to convince him it wasn’t his fault and said that working on his family’s ranch, connecting with nature by caring for it, helped him heal his wartime wounds. He told Garrett that he could stay with him as long as he needed, until he found a path forward.

“We might not be teammates anymore, but we’re still brothers,” Kayce told him. Later on, after receiving some bad medical news himself, Cal warned Kayce that Garrett is still “combustible” after their last tour and to take caution with him.

Green will be back in Marshals Season 1 Episode 9, “In Low Places.”

Who is Randall Clegg in Marshals?

Elsewhere in the episode, Andrea was driving when a truck crashed straight into the passenger side of her car. When the team found her vehicle, she and the other driver were gone. She was abducted by Randall Clegg (Michael Cudlitz) to get revenge on Kayce and the “faraway bureaucrats” that he says suck the life out of Montana and its residents. Cudlitz made his Marshals debut in Episode 3. He was last seen as Lex Luthor in Superman & Lois on The CW.

Randall’s family has been an enemy of the Duttons since their original settlement in Montana. In Episode 3, the people of Broken Rock stopped a mine from being built that would have given Montana residents jobs, but would have hurt the state’s natural resources. Randall wanted the mine, and he hated Kayce for showing up at the scene of the protest as a federal agent.

Randall still had Andrea captive at the end of the episode, and the Marshals were in a shoot-out with the “army” he rallied to fight them. This story will be continued in Episode 9, and it seems that Garrett will help with Andrea’s rescue efforts.

Here’s the logline for Marshals Episode 9: “With one of their own taken prisoner, the Marshals strategize a risky assault on a paramilitary compound. Outmanned, outgunned, and with time rapidly running out, Kayce leads the team straight into the fire, risking everything to save their teammate.”

Marshals, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS