‘The Way Home’ Stars Address ‘Future’ Mystery in Season 4 Premiere (VIDEO)

If we know one thing about The Way Home, it’s that it’s a show that loves a good mystery — and continuing to introduce another and another. The time travel drama does just that in the opening scene of its fourth and final season premiere, and TV Insider spoke with stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow about that and more. Warning: Spoilers for The Way Home Season 4 premiere ahead!

The final season opens up in “The Future” with Del (MacDowell), Kat (Leigh), and Alice (Laflamme-Snow) at the pond. Kat puts her hand in the water and says she wishes “he” was here for this. Del says he is in spirit. Alice then says it’s almost time for the “I dos.” That day is going to be the best day. But what exactly is going on there?

The stars, of course, won’t say, but Laflamme-Snow shared in the video interview above, “We knew nothing when we filmed it.”

Leigh did have “an inkling that it was someone who it was not. … Then it was a big, ‘Ohhh,’ but I didn’t understand it until about halfway through the season.” She added that there are clues “peppered a little bit throughout, but you’ll have the answer by the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, picking up the big cliffhanger of Season 3, that Elliot’s (Williams) mom left him because she jumped in the pond with a Landry, time traveling, he, Kat, and Alice go back in time, and it turns out they are the ones to bring him from where he, as a baby, was left by the water to the Landrys’ front porch. After that, he doesn’t want to know what happened to her — until Kat realizes that Fern was giving her a clue about his mom with “65 in ’25” and Alice finds a suitcase buried with a photo of himself as a baby and an ID for his mom. But when he tries to jump again with Kat and Alice, the pond won’t let him go back.

If it had, what would he have said? “Expletive, expletive, non-airable on Hallmark,” Chyler Leigh suggested.

“Yeah, I think there’s just a lot of confusion, especially as it starts to dawn that it must have been on purpose. And I think that when somebody is not in your life, it’s easy to sort of mythologize them, but to have to relate to an absent parent as an actual human being is not so easy and like it requires more of a person, especially as a child,” Williams said.

Also carrying over from last season is the question of a proposal for Elliot and Kat; he’s come up with the perfect plan, while she just wants it to happen.

“This show doesn’t really offer up what is expected on a silver platter very easily. And I think audiences have come to expect the unexpected. And so one of the things I enjoy about the show and actually is a point of pride is that there are characters in the show that behave like people. They behave like human beings and they make mistakes like human beings and they also redeem themselves like human beings are capable of doing. I don’t want to like put any expectations or anything like that and well, we’ll just see what happens,” Williams vaguely teased.

Added Leigh, “Kat is, as we all have come to know and understand and hopefully love, an incredibly impatient woman and Elliot just happens to have patience in reserves and so it definitely makes for some really touching, comedic, dramatic moments. We kind of covered the base as far as that goes with that constant anticipation and then the constant, just like Elliot did in the very beginning, it’s like, ‘I’ll kiss you when it’s the perfect moment, when it’s the perfect time.’ And so it’s like a throwback to that and so Kat’s like, ‘Not again!’ But you can see the maturity of their relationship this coming season.”

Meanwhile, Jacob (Spencer MacPherson) has set out on his own path. While it looked like he’d jumped into the pond at the end of Season 3, he’s actually now trying to live his own life, in Toronto. Letting him go was extremely hard for Del, confirmed MacDowell.

“I think having already lost her son once, to have him leave in such a hard way and difficult way and unresolved — everything’s unresolved,” she pointed out. “It’s a big loss for her and her relationship with him is so important. Being able to heal from not having him as a child and to be able to have him now as an adult and to then to lose him again, it’s really difficult for everybody, but particularly for her.”

Watch the full video interview above for more with the cast about the Season 4 premiere.

The Way Home, Sundays, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel