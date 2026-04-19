Welcome back to FROM, where survival is optional, logic is negotiable, and every time you think you’ve figured something out or unlocked a key secret, the mysterious town politely reminds you that you absolutely have not.

FROM follows a group of residents trapped in a nightmarish town they can’t escape, where creatures come out after dark to feed on flesh and fear, and new horrors crop up by the minute. Across three seasons, survival grows harder for those still standing as supplies run out, new threats emerge, and the town’s true nature comes into focus: a malevolent, looping prison that feeds on fear and reincarnates its victims.

In Season 3, major twists include Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) briefly escaping to the real world, her and Jade (David Alpay) realizing they are reincarnations of previous residents who tried and failed to save the doomed children haunting the town, Boyd (Harold Perrineau) discovering the monsters can be killed but not permanently, and the rise of an even darker force: the mysterious Man in Yellow (Douglas E. Hughes), as the cycle of death and rebirth continues.

Season 4 of From doesn’t just raise the stakes; it shatters whatever illusion of control the survivors have left. It’s time to revisit the friends, fiends, and foes still trapped inside FROM. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Season 4 Episode 1 of FROM.

Was Jim killed by the Man in a Yellow Suit?

Sadly, Jim Matthews (Eion Bailey) has his throat torn out by the Man in Yellow, and his daughter Julie (Hannah Cheramy), who briefly appears as she taps into her new powers as a storywalker, is unable to save her father.

Unbeknownst to the Matthews family, who are worried about Jim. But it appears they are being haunted as well, as objects begin moving of their own free will around the house.

What happened to Fatima and her “baby”?

Fatima gives birth to a fleshy pod that is taken by the Woman in a Kimono. Sheriff Boyd gives chase into the tunnels beneath the Colony House, only to find the creatures mid-ritual around the pod as it… grows. It transforms into a monstrous being that resurrects the Smiley creature (Jamie McGuire) Boyd killed earlier in the season, much to his horror. Running into Kenny in the tunnels, both are witnesses to the return of Smiley, and now have to report the grim news back to the others.

Realizing the creatures cannot be killed, Boyd goes into panic mode and rushes back to his office, with Kenny (Ricky He) close behind. In a frenzy, he pulls out a lockbox filled with bullets — bullets hoarded by Boyd, just in case the town ever needed to use them on themselves.

“There is no way to win,” Boyd says. “The day may come when the only thing we get to decide is how we choose to leave.”

Boyd is starting to lose faith, admitting to Kenny, “The only thing that gets me out of bed in the morning is that maybe we can go home. Maybe the good guys can actually win. Then I saw that f***ing thing in the tunnels. I realized the game is rigged. None of it means a goddamn thing.”

Kristi (Chloe Van) makes it clear the town can’t afford for Boyd to lose faith — if he does, they might as well hang themselves in the bathroom. They need Boyd.

Talking to TV Insider, Harold Perrineau explained Boyd’s state of mind after discovering that the creatures cannot be killed. “I think it obliterates his interpretation of progress,” said the actor. “How do you even consider that you can move forward? He can’t. He just has to, right? I don’t think there’s even a conceptualization of what progress is. I think he just has to move forward. And if there is progress on the other side, yay. And if there’s not, we keep moving forward.”

As for Boyd realizing that the only escape is probably death, it marks a pivotal moment in his evolution within the town, which has steadily stripped away his sense of control, hope, and certainty, forcing him to confront the possibility that survival may no longer mean getting out alive, but simply enduring for as long as possible.

“I think for many people, the truth is, they would just give themselves up. They would go, they take the bullet, they take the rope, they do the thing. And I wouldn’t blame you,” said Perrineau. “He just tortured a kid. [He] had to watch Tian-Chen (Elizabeth Moy) get murdered in front of [his] eyes. Smiley is back. Like, what is happening?!?”

“Boyd feels like he needs a certain amount of control, and there is no more control. There’s nothing he can control anymore. And so the last thing he gets is to decide how we get out of here, and [he’s] going to decide with everybody. And it’s a crazy choice to make, but it’s a crazy town, so I can’t blame him for making that choice, but it feels like in the moment, it feels like the right choice.”

How is Elgin after the whole ordeal?

Not great. After the Kimono Woman gets Elgin (Nathan D. Simmons) to do her bidding by hiding Fatima from the “danger” of the townsfolk, Boyd took a hammer to his hand to get him to tell where he hid Fatima, and when that didn’t work, Sara used a pair of pliers on his eye. Now in a state of shock, Kristi tends to Elgin’s injuries, letting him know he isn’t the first person in town to be misled by one of its creatures.

Who is the new girl in town?

Out of nowhere, a young teen named Sophia (Julia Doyle) and her father crash their car into the sheriff’s office (quite a feat with that big honkin’ tree blocking the road). Still, Mari treats the girl while the townspeople work to free her from the wreck. Sophia explains that her father had some kind of fit when they reached the tree in the road.

She just wants to help her dad, call home, and get out of there, but Kenny breaks the bad news: she isn’t going anywhere anytime soon now that the town has her in its grasp.

Wait. Who is the new girl…REALLY?

The audience is treated to a flashback, returning to the RV where Jim’s throat was torn out by the Man in Yellow. The entity in the dirty canary suit pulls out a suitcase and removes a dress, then contorts its body to turn into… Sophia.

Standing by the side of the road, she hitchhikes and is picked up by a man of the cloth, whom she immediately sends into a seizure, taking control of the car and forcing the crash by slamming on the gas.

Just before she kills “her father,” she hovers over his body, smiling, and thanks him for his sacrifice. Before suffocating him to death, she makes a terrifying admission: “This is my favorite part. Want to know why? This is when they tear themselves apart.”

FROM, Season 4, Sundays, 9/8c, MGM+