What To Know Sonja Sohn posted videos about her character Amanda Wagner’s death on Will Trent.

She hinted that leaving the show was not her choice and teased what fans can expect next from her.

Sonja Sohn‘s character on Will Trent, Amanda Wagner, was killed off during the April 14 episode, and the actress posted two lengthy videos to discuss the situation with her fans. Sohn was admittedly “surprised by the response to Amanda’s death” and gushed over how overwhelmed she was by her fans’ support.

Her second video got more into the nitty gritty, though, with Sohn hinting that leaving the show was not her choice. “When they give you the pink slip . . .you love up on your fans,” she captioned the post.

The video began with Sohn admitting, “Once you get the pink slip, it’s just a job. I got a job like you got a job. It’s just a job. Actors are really low people on the totem pole when it comes down to the big structure. When you get a pink slip, you don’t ask about it. You just say goodbye.”

Sohn also promised that fans will have plenty of opportunities to continue keeping in touch with her via social media. “You’re gonna learn about the first time I almost got written off a show on The Wire,” she teased. “That’s part of the first chapter of my memoir. I got three chapters left to write.”

She went on to discuss what it’s like for actors to have to “say goodbye to” their characters “whether we want to or not,” adding, “[I get to talk about] the ins and outs of that and what comes with the business and all that. It’s not always time to talk about the details because one of the things I was taught through this experience of being Amanda and of being in this situation is she’s a much more thoughtful, reserved character than I am. When I engage with characters, we give each other aspects of ourselves.”

Sohn said she’s going to be “a little more reserved in [her] expressions” for now, but reassured her followers that she has “so much more” to share in the future. “The best years are yet to come,” she concluded. “Here’s to Will Trent. Here’s to Amanda. My god. What a character. What an honor and a privilege. So just hold tight. We’re gonna be alright. There’s plenty of Sonja Sohn coming up.”

In addition to speaking directly to her fans in the footage, she also captioned the post, “I cannot adequately express the overwhelming gratitude i feel for the @willtrentabc fans who have poured their hearts out on my page. i did my best to to respond to each one of you but the comments kept growing & i had some life on deck to live. Please know i am receiving & grateful for your precious attention and support. I promise to honor that by giving you something you can sink your teeth into & celebrate with me in the not so distant future.”

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC