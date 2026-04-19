What To Know When did Eric Dane film his Euphoria Season 3 scenes? We break down everything you need to know about his posthumous appearance.

Plus, how Season 3 addresses Cal Jacobs’ story after Season 2’s finale.

Euphoria‘s third season finally welcomed Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane) back to fans’ screens in the second episode, “America My Dream,” making way for Dane’s first posthumous appearance on scripted TV. Warning: Spoilers for Euphoria Season 3 Episode 2 ahead!

As fans know, Dane died earlier this year in February after a battle with ALS, for which he publicly shared his diagnosis in April 2025. Tuning into the new season of Euphoria, fans may wonder at which point in Dane’s journey with ALS did he film his final scenes as Cal? Per reports, Dane announced his diagnosis with ALS on April 10, 2025, just four days before he was due to begin filming Euphoria Season 3.

This means that in all of the scenes in which Dane appears onscreen in Euphoria this season, he has learned of his ALS diagnosis and has disclosed it to fans. It’s unclear if Dane filmed through November 2025, when Season 3 filming supposedly wrapped.

For those less familiar with his role, Dane plays Cal Jacobs, father to Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), who is currently deep into planning his wedding with Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), despite clear financial woes.

As viewers may recall, the last time Cal was seen, he was being reported to the police by Nate for his predatory behavior, having filmed various sexual encounters without consent, presumably involving minors similar to Jules (Hunter Schafer). Cal’s past is referenced in his conversations with Nate, and despite the former bad blood between them, the pair appear to be on relatively good terms.

With the wedding looming, we’re eager to see how Dane’s role continues to be utilized posthumously in this third season of Euphoria. Let us know what you thought of his appearance as Cal Jacobs in the latest episode, and stay tuned for more as the season unfolds.

Euphoria, Season 3, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max