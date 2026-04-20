‘Today’ Fans React After Craig Melvin Unveils New Look

What To Know Craig Melvin returned to the Today show after a week-long vacation on Monday, April 20.

Before his return, Melvin shared photos of his vacation beard via social media.

The host’s fans and colleagues complimented his scruffy look in the posts comments.

Craig Melvin sported a new look during his week-long hiatus from Today.

Melvin returned to the NBC morning show on Monday, April 20. Before joining his colleagues in Studio 1A, the host took to Instagram to share pics of his post-spring break vacation appearance with fans.

“My daughter wants me to post what I look like at the end of vacation week with no shaving and hair care. She’s not on ig bc she’s so young but seems to understand social media shaming nonetheless,” Melvin captioned the Sunday, April 19, upload. “Back to work tomorrow. See you there.”

Melvin’s post featured photos he took of himself showing off his vacation beard. “You look terrible,” Today‘s Carson Daly jokingly commented. Melvins’s wife, Lindsay Czarniak, meanwhile, gushed, “I think it looks [fire]!”

Fans also flooded the comments with compliments. “Looks like a successful vacation was had to me,” one user wrote. Another added, “Looking relaxed and refreshed!!! Hope it was amazing!!!!” Someone else shared, “This is what vacation is for!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craig Melvin (@craigmelvinnbc)

A different person posted, “That smile. Glad you enjoyed vacation w the family. Have a good day tomorrow.” A separate commenter posted, “Handsome as always, see you tomorrow!” Somebody else praised, “You look well-rested and I hope you have a good week back.”

Melvin — who appeared clean-shaven during Monday’s episode — was absent from Today the entirety of last week. “Craig, you are heading off on a very well-deserved vacation. You’ve been holding it down here for a long time,” Savannah Guthrie announced on the show’s April 9 episode. “So, you’re gonna have a spring break.”

At the time, Guthrie revealed that her former co-anchor, Hoda Kotb, would be stepping in for Melvin during his time off. “Monday, we’re gonna try a new host here. Her name is Hoda, and she’s gonna fill in for you next week. So, that will be fun,” she quipped.

Kotb helped lead the show from Monday, April 13, to Friday, April 17. “Hoda’s Here!” Guthrie exclaimed last Monday, which marked the pair’s first time hosting together since January 2025. “I still feel every time we walk out, people are like, ‘Could she possibly [come back]?’ Yes! Now, she’s here. We’re so glad to have you this week.”

Kotb, for her part, told Guthrie she was “so happy to be sitting back in this chair next to you this week, too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Czarniak (@lindsaycz)

While Melvin shared post-vacation pics via social media, Czarniak gave fans a glimpse inside their family’s sunny getaway in an Instagram post of her own. “A little sun, sand and snorkeling for the soul. Grateful for some time to recharge with the fam #sun #family,” she captioned her Sunday post.

The post’s first slide featured Melvin and Czarniak on a boat with their two kids, Delano and Sybil. Other snaps included a dinner group photo, pics and clips of the family going snorkeling, and a hermit crab they discovered on the beach.

Today, Weekdays, 7am, NBC