To say this has been a rough second half of the season for Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) would be an understatement. But the FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 finale might just allow him to get justice and put his brother’s real killer behind bars. And TV Insider has an exclusive first look!

In “Heaven Falling,” which will feature FBI‘s Alana De La Garza crossing over as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, the team helps Remy try to catch his brother’s real killer 25 years after Mikey was murdered. As you can see in our photos above and below, it’s going to get emotional for Remy.

When he first joined the team in Season 3, Remy told them about his brother’s murder: Mikey was 18 and in Florida for spring break at the time and was found in the suspect’s tent. Three months later, Remy was at Quantico. “Every bad guy I catch, I do it for him,” he said.

But then this season, Remy learned his brother’s killer was up for parole, to spend his last days after a cancer diagnosis at home. He spoke at the hearing, wanting to ensure he wouldn’t be released. However, a documentary filmmaker then revealed to Remy that Larry Michael Davis was seeking a new trial, based on his innocence. The prosecutor withheld evidence: a statement from a witness who saw Remy’s brother arguing with a white man, meaning Larry couldn’t be the killer.

And so now Remy is digging into his brother’s murder. The penultimate episode saw him enlist Hana (Keisha Castle-Hughes) to find that witness, only known as Mama Cass. She was homeless and possibly a drug user. It wasn’t easy, but Hana found her: Cassie Fortner, sober now and running a Christian rehab clinic. Will she be able to help Remy in the finale?

FBI: Most Wanted, Season 4 Finale, Tuesday, May 23, 10/9c, CBS