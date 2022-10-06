‘The Venery of Samantha Bird’: Katherine Langford to Lead Starz Drama

Katherine Langford is setting her TV return with Starz‘s upcoming drama series The Venery of Samantha Bird.

The 13 Reasons Why and Knives Out actress will take on the lead role in the eight-episode series created by Anna Moriarty, who is executive producing alongside showrunner Salvatore Stabile and Jessica Rhoades. Rachel Polan is attached as a co-executive producer, and Jessica Yu is serving as a consulting producer.

The newly-greenlit title centers around Samantha Bird, a woman visiting family in New England who reconnects with her childhood sweetheart and falls headlong into a seemingly perfect storybook romance. Underneath it all, though, lurks an unsettling interpretation of this affair as The Venery of Samantha Bird is described as a haunting portrayal of addictive love and the repercussions a relationship has on families.

“The Venery of Samantha Bird is the perfect complement to our slate of provocative, immersive storytelling that leans into the female gaze,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming, STARZ. “Katherine is an incredible talent who will bring this modern romance of addictive love to life.”

Langford is best known for playing Hannah Baker in Netflix’s controversial teen drama 13 Reasons Why in which her character commits suicide and leaves behind tapes explaining the reasoning behind her decision and the involvement her fellow students had in the matter. Hailing from Australia, Langford’s other credits include Netflix’s fantasy series Cursed and Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s current series Savage River.

Stay tuned for more on the upcoming series The Venery of Samantha Bird as it takes shape at Starz.

The Venery of Samantha Bird, Series Premiere, TBA, Starz