2023 Tony Awards: Ariana DeBose’s Blank Script Opening & More Great Performances (VIDEO)

Ariana DeBose at the 2023 Tony Awards
After a back-and-forth with Writers Guild strikers, the 76th Annual Tony Awards lit up New York City’s United Palace as scheduled on Sunday, June 11, with host Ariana DeBose emceeing Broadway’s biggest night with lots of song and dance but no scripted bits.

DeBose acknowledged the unusual circumstances, explaining to the TV audience that WGA members are on strike in pursuit of a fair deal — and thanking the negotiators who made this year’s Tonys happen. And she pointed out that the teleprompters would only serve as countdown clocks for acceptance speech.

“I am live and unscripted. You’re welcome,” the West Side Story star added. “To those who thought that last year was a bit unhinged, to them I say, dah-lings, buckle up.”

Stay tuned as we share Sunday’s big performances below:

Opening Number

DeBose started the night by flipping through a blank script — a nod to the ongoing writers strike — before joining other dancers in a wordless medley of Broadway hits arranged and orchestrated by Macy Schmidt and Benjamin Rauhala.

New York, New York

Colton Ryan led the cast of this jazzy musical in a performance of “Cheering For Me Now,” before Anna Uzele belted out the title song as Ryan provided sax accompaniment.

Camelot

With Phillipa Soo as Guenevere, Andrew Burnap as Arthur, and Jordan Donica as Lancelot, the cast of this musical revival — the book of which got a redo by Aaron Sorkin — performed “C’est Moi,” “Camelot,” and “If Ever I Would Leave You.”

& Juliet

You’re gonna hear Lorna Courtney “Roar”! For the Tony Awards showcase of this jukebox musical — a rewriting of Romeo & Juliet — its Tony-nominated star belted out the Katy Perry hit.

Some Like It Hot

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Adrianna Hicks, and J. Harrison Ghee brought the heat with high notes and high kicks from the title song of this musical adaptation of the 1959 number.

