Erin & Ben Napier Pitch New Show Amid Shocking HGTV Cancellations

HGTV’s recent cancellations could allow room for new shows, and Erin and Ben Napier have the perfect idea for their next series.

“I am at work, it’s demo day, and it is so, so hot and so sweaty,” Erin said in a Thursday, June 26, Instagram video. “And I was thinking how fun it would be if we also made a show where Ben and I sit in a dark movie theater like Mystery Science Theater [3000].”

Ben jumped into the frame to add, “But instead of sci-fi movies, we watch old Nancy Meyers movies, like [The] Parent Trap.”

According to Erin, the series would feature them talking “about the houses and the set design and why these characters live in these rooms and these houses and what it says about the character.”

Analyzing movie homes is something Erin said is already their “obsession in real life.” She went on to ask, “Now, what if we just made a show about it that you could watch?”

Ben, in fact, credited their interest in fictional homes for being “the reason that Home Town exists.” Despite their excitement, Erin clarified that “HGTV has absolutely not said they want to make this show.”

Ben joked that the video would act as “crowd-sourcing” to see if fans would be interested in the show idea. “Don’t you think we should pitch that?” Erin asked at the end of the video.

Fans flooded the post’s comments with their thoughts, with one user writing, “I would totally watch this, and dang it would be SO GOOD to see those films on the big screen again! My dream would’ve been a set dresser :).”

A second fan wrote, “You have our vote!” while another added, “Yes! Title should be Home Movies.”

The couple have hosted HGTV’s Home Town since 2016. The series, which follows the couple as they bring new life to houses in their native Laurel, Mississippi, will return for its milestone 10th season later this year. The show has also inspired spinoffs such as Home Town Takeover and Home Town Kickstart.

Home Town is one of several HGTV series set to return with new episodes this year, including My Lottery Dream Home, Scariest House in America, and 100 Day Dream Home. However, a handful of fan-favorite series recently met the chopping block.

Earlier this month, Keith Bynum announced that Bargain Block would not be returning for Season 5 on the network. “Though you may not be seeing us for much longer on HGTV, we’re excited that we’ve built such an amazing base of followers and we’re very excited about the future,” he wrote via Instagram on June 22.

Less than a week later, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson revealed that they learned of the show Married to Real Estate‘s cancellation upon returning from a family vacation. “While the chain of events leading up to this is disheartening, we are deeply grateful,” Sherrod wrote in a June 24 Instagram update.

One day later, Jonathan Knight broke the news that Farmhouse Fixer got the axe after three seasons. “Television has been so incredibly fun for us,” he shared in a June 25 Instagram post. “We are so proud of what we created together and look forward to sharing what’s next for us.”

Home Town, Season 10 premiere, 2025, HGTV