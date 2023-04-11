Modern Family star Julie Bowen is set to star in Peacock‘s upcoming coming-of-age thriller Hysteria!. The streamer’s drama series will delve into America’s history of mass hysteria, focusing on the teenage Satanic Panic, and it will feature Bowen in the lead role of Linda Campbell, the mother of an outcast teen.

“When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the ‘Satanic Panic’ of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported “supernatural activity” triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them,” according to the NBC streamer.

UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, will produce the series. Matthew Scott Kane serves as writer and executive producer. John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, Chris Bender, and Jake Weiner will also executive produce. Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island) is set to direct the first episode.

The news follows news that the two-time Emmy Award-winning actress would lead an upcoming NBC original comedy. According to reports, the as-yet-untitled comedy will see Bowen play Lulu Wallace, a public relations professional who loses her business in her divorce and returns home for the first time in a decade. Back home, Lulu must help her aging magician father save the Magic Manor from cancellation.

Although mostly recognized for her role in Modern Family, Bowen also played Roxanne Please on ER, Carol Vessey on Ed, Denise Bauer on Boston Legal, and Sarah Shephard on Lost. She starred in the CBS pilot The Big Bad Wolfe, Netflix’s comedy film Mixtape and HBO Max’s The Fallout.

Hysteria!, TBA, Peacock