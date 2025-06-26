[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Bear Season 4.]

The Bear‘s fourth season has posed plenty of questions that remain unanswered by the time the finale episode, “Goodbye,” arrives, and while FX has yet to announce a renewal for a fifth season, it certainly feels as though there are loose ends to explore.

If you have yet to tune into the season, we’d advise turning back now because we’re about to take a deep dive into spoiler territory.

For those who have watched Season 4 of the Emmy-winning series, The Bear delivered quite the cliffhanger conclusion as Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) revealed plans to step away from his position as the head chef of the titular restaurant, leaving Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Natalie (Abby Elliott) to take over as half of the business’s owners, with Jimmy (Oliver Platt) having ownership over the other half. While that revelation raises several questions, there are plenty of others we’re digging into below.

Scroll down for a closer look at the questions we’d like to see answered if The Bear returns for Season 5, and let us know which questions you’d like to see resolved in the comments section.

