‘American Dad!’ Returns: See the Actors Behind the Voices

Good morning, U.S.A.! We got a feeling that March 27’s gonna be a wonderful day! That’s right, American Dad! fans — the animated series returns to TBS on Monday for its 18th season.

As always, American Dad! centers on the über-patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith, loyal wife Francine, left-wing daughter Hayley, nerdy son Steve, stoner son-in-law Jeff, snarky alien Roger, and German-skier-turned-goldfish Klaus.

You American Dad! fans are well acquainted with the Smith family by now, but do you know the actors who have voiced the main characters for the better part of two decades? Do you know, for example, which British thespian reads the lines of Stan’s CIA boss, Bullock? See the voice actors and their characters side by side in the gallery below.

American Dad!, Season 18 Premiere, Monday, March 27, 10/9c, TBS