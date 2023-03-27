‘American Dad!’ Returns: See the Actors Behind the Voices

Dan Clarendon
Comments
'American Dad' characters
TBS

American Dad

 More

Good morning, U.S.A.! We got a feeling that March 27’s gonna be a wonderful day! That’s right, American Dad! fans — the animated series returns to TBS on Monday for its 18th season.

As always, American Dad! centers on the über-patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith, loyal wife Francine, left-wing daughter Hayley, nerdy son Steve, stoner son-in-law Jeff, snarky alien Roger, and German-skier-turned-goldfish Klaus.

You American Dad! fans are well acquainted with the Smith family by now, but do you know the actors who have voiced the main characters for the better part of two decades? Do you know, for example, which British thespian reads the lines of Stan’s CIA boss, Bullock? See the voice actors and their characters side by side in the gallery below.

American Dad!, Season 18 Premiere, Monday, March 27, 10/9c, TBS

Seth MacFarlane, Stan Smith and Roger Smith in 'American Dad'
Ethan Miller/Getty Images, 20th Television Animation

Seth MacFarlane (Stan Smith, Roger Smith)

MacFarlane, who co-created American Dad!, is also the creator and star of TV shows both animated (Family Guy) and live-action (The Orville). He has earned three Emmy nominations for American Dad: two for Outstanding Animated Program and one for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance.

Wendy Schaal, Francine Smith in 'American Dad'
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, 20th Television Animation

Wendy Schaal (Francine Smith)

In another era of her screen career, Schaal starred in the ‘80s films Creature, Innerspace, and The ‘Burbs. She’s also the daughter of late TV actor Richard Schaal of The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Phyllis fame.

Scott Grimes, Steve Smith in 'American Dad'
Ethan Miller/Getty Images, 20th Television Animation

Scott Grimes (Steve Smith)

Grimes is a familiar face to TV buffs, having starred on Party of Five and ER. He and MacFarlane — who’s younger than Grimes, despite playing his American Dad! father — also share the screen on The Orville.

Rachael MacFarlane, Hayley Smith in 'American Dad'
Toby Canham/Getty Images, 20th Television Animation

Rachael MacFarlane (Hayley Smith)

Rachael, Seth’s younger sister, parlayed her American Dad! role into a 2012 album of jazz standards, titled Hayley Sings. Talking to TV Insider last year, Rachael observed that the TV show has staying power by virtue of being animated. “We’re aging, but our characters aren’t,” she said. “Luckily, vocally, we all pretty much sound the same.”

Dee Bradley Baker, Klaus in 'American Dad'
Ethan Miller/Getty Images, 20th Television Animation

Dee Bradley Baker (Klaus)

Baker is an actor with dozens of voice-acting roles on his filmography, including all the members of the titular squad of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. He told TV Insider last year that it’s “a testament to the writing” that American Dad! has stayed on the air for so long. “It’s consistently fun, innovative, and stepping over lines,” he added. “It’s constantly reinventing itself and feels fresh.”

Jeff Fischer, Jeff Fischer in 'American Dad'
Ethan Miller/Getty Images, 20th Television Animation

Jeff Fischer (Jeff Fischer)

Aside from his TV work, Fischer does voice work for video games, including titles in the God of War, Star Wars, Final Fantasy, and Call of Duty series. And yes, as his onscreen name implies and his personal website confirms, Fischer’s American Dad! character is based on his real-life persona.

Patrick Stewart, Avery Bullock in 'American Dad'
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, 20th Television Animation

Patrick Stewart (Avery Bullock)

Stewart, of course, is a TV legend for his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard, but he said in a 2013 Oxford Union speech that his American Dad! role is a highlight on his acting résumé. “It has given me as much pleasure as almost anything in my career,” he said, “not just because the writing is brilliant and scabrous and offensive and provocative but because the people themselves are such adorable people.”

American Dad

Dee Bradley Baker

Jeff Fischer

Patrick Stewart

Rachael MacFarlane

Scott Grimes

Seth MacFarlane

Wendy Schaal

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Chyler Leigh, Andie MacDowell, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow in 'The Way Home'
1
‘The Way Home’ EPs Break Down Season 1 Finale Revelations
Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall in 'Laverne and Shirley'
2
‘Laverne & Shirley,’ ‘I Love Lucy’ & More Sitcoms Make Catchy Comedy Lineup
Oliver Steele
3
‘American Idol’ Auditions Wrap with Potential Champs & Rock Star’s Daughter
Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
4
iHeart Radio Music Awards, ‘Bachelor’ Finale, ‘Young and Restless’ Retrospective, Decades Becomes Catchy Comedy
Matthew Macfadyen and Sarah Snook in 'Succession' Season 4
5
Sarah Snook Talks Shiv & Tom’ After That ‘Succession’ Premiere