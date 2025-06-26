Intelligence Has Your Back For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago P.D. Newsletter:

Intelligence is losing a member, again.

Toya Turner will not be returning as Officer Kiana Cook in Chicago P.D. Season 13, Deadline reports. “I’m grateful for the time I had bringing Kiana to life. Thank you to everyone who welcomed me so warmly,” she said in a statement.

The outlet also has details about the new series regular character who will be joining the NBC drama for its 13th season, which will once again Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC (after Chicago Med and Chicago Fire): “an officer on the ATF Task Force with a military background who is described as a ‘loose cannon.’”

We’ll have to wait and see how Cook is written out when Chicago P.D. Season 13 premieres. While the Season 12 finale did not feature anything specific for Cook, it did start with Intelligence under investigation due to the actions of the corrupt Deputy Chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy), whose murder Voight (Jason Beghe) manufactured. Voight did think that with Reid dead and his corruption exposed, the investigation into Intelligence would disappear. But showrunner Gwen Sigan told TV Insider that was intentionally left up in the air.

“That’s the question. I don’t know the answer yet, but I love that we have a lot of options,” she told us in May 2025. “So that’s where we’ll start in the room, I’m sure, is answering that question, but I like that it’s open right now.”

Perhaps Cook’s absence is explained as a change as a result of the fallout of the events of the end of Season 12. Something tells us we’ll hear that she’s with another unit but hopefully not back down at patrol, since she ended up there as a demotion for calling out her supervisor for running his tactical team poorly.

Cook’s first and only season with Intelligence saw her go undercover and work her first CI as well as start to explore her personal life and strained relationship with her mother.

“I hope that they put me more into her world,” Turner told us in April of her hopes for exploring more with Cook and her mother in Season 13. “I thought that was a lot of fun. I want to see us go at it at like a table or something, you know what I mean? And not even aggressively, but I would like us to just have this moment where we can talk at each other and I don’t think she should forgive her very soon. I think it should happen over three to five episodes.”

She added, “I would love for people to see what her personal home looks like. We’ve never been there. I would love to see what it looks like when she actually lets her hair down. What does that look like? And I don’t know if there’s a case that I want. I’m learning how to ride a motorcycle over the summer, so I would love to get her on a motorcycle. I would love that.”

How do you think Cook will be written out? Let us know in the comments section below.

Chicago P.D., Season 13, Fall 2025, Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC